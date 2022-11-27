Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
How the Bengals can slow down Patrick Mahomes’ elite talent: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -Calling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge for opposing defenses is an understatement. Mahomes leads the league in most passing categories this season and is currently the frontrunner to be the next MVP, according to most oddsmakers. Even without the electric Tyreek Hill lined up near him this season, he’s still found a way to bring his Chiefs to an AFC-best 9-2 record.
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Ted Karras talks end of game kneeldown against Titans and viral moment
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals had just earned a first down by virtue of a Titans penalty to but cement a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. All that was left was to run was three plays in Victory Formation, usually a mere formality. The...
Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary’s
Houston’s first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success. The
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
Guardians key offseason dates through MLB opening day 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With awards season in the rearview mirror and free agency slowly beginning to churn, the Guardians face several key offseason dates between now and the season opener in late March. Below are some of the benchmarks, including arbitration filing deadlines and the World Baseball Classic. DECEMBER...
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is nearing a return to the lineup at just the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s presence around the Bengals’ locker room over the last few weeks wasn’t the one anyone wanted to see — if they even saw him at all. When he was in the locker room, he was on crutches as he...
Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, king of the spitball, dead at 84
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, the king of the spitball, died Thursday morning at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. Perry pitched for eight teams over 22 years on his way to winning 314 games and gaining entry to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He did some of his best work with Cleveland from 1972 until he was traded to Texas during the 1975 season.
Justin Toole leaving role as Guardians hitting analyst to take over as Seattle’s player development director
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s coaching staff suffered another loss Thursday when the Mariners announced they have hired Justin Toole to serve as player development director. Toole, 36, worked as a major league hitting analyst in Cleveland for the last three seasons, and has been with the organization...
