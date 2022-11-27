CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, the king of the spitball, died Thursday morning at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. Perry pitched for eight teams over 22 years on his way to winning 314 games and gaining entry to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He did some of his best work with Cleveland from 1972 until he was traded to Texas during the 1975 season.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO