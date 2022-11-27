ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Notice Lifted in Houston

HOUSTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The City of Houston announced on Tuesday that it lifted the boil water notice that was issued on Sunday. According to the city, customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, and making ice. Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
HOUSTON, TX

