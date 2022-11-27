Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Buffalo Bills showcase organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program
Buffalo Bills showcase several organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program Thursday night against the New England Patriots
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deshaun Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery with a behind-the-scenes look at his 11-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Ted Karras talks end of game kneeldown against Titans and viral moment
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals had just earned a first down by virtue of a Titans penalty to but cement a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. All that was left was to run was three plays in Victory Formation, usually a mere formality. The...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
How the Bengals can slow down Patrick Mahomes’ elite talent: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -Calling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge for opposing defenses is an understatement. Mahomes leads the league in most passing categories this season and is currently the frontrunner to be the next MVP, according to most oddsmakers. Even without the electric Tyreek Hill lined up near him this season, he’s still found a way to bring his Chiefs to an AFC-best 9-2 record.
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is nearing a return to the lineup at just the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s presence around the Bengals’ locker room over the last few weeks wasn’t the one anyone wanted to see — if they even saw him at all. When he was in the locker room, he was on crutches as he...
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February 2014,...
Guardians key offseason dates through MLB opening day 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With awards season in the rearview mirror and free agency slowly beginning to churn, the Guardians face several key offseason dates between now and the season opener in late March. Below are some of the benchmarks, including arbitration filing deadlines and the World Baseball Classic. DECEMBER...
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with some of Watson’s accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
