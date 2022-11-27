Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Fire Crews Battle NW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. The home is located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hefner Road. According to OKCFD, the fire has been contained and the department will be hitting hot spots. No injuries were reported.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after fire sparks at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person to a hospital Wednesday morning after a house caught fire in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire started in the back of a house in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Grand Boulevard. The flames then spread to the attic. Firefighters told...
Man Shot While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said this happened at a home near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 44th Street. The victim, Stephan Becerra, 30, told police he was walking home from work when...
Man Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a person was injured in an early-morning shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City on Thursday. According to Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD), the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Police say officers originally responded to a call about a victim who...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
News On 6
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
Norman bridge closes for ‘serious structural concern’
The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.
Police: Teen shot in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a teenager in northeast Oklahoma City.
Texas De Brazil remains closed for the time being in Penn Square Mall after Sunday morning fire
Breaking News Sunday morning as Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square Mall evacuating everyone inside.
KOCO
Man dead after trailer home catches fire in rural Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a trailer home caught fire Tuesday morning in rural Payne County. Neighbors said they came outside and saw smoke billowing from the trailer. Firefighters rushed in to help but said it was already too late. "They said it was a...
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
Power restored to thousands of Yukon residents
According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 3,022 residents without power in Yukon.
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
Three killed in Caddo County crash
Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
KOCO
New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency
EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
OHP identifies man killed in I-40 auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man whose body was found along a busy roadway Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
‘I don’t wanna die in here’: Current OK Co. Detention Center inmate claims bed bugs eating him alive, calling whole facility negligent
A current Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has been behind bars for a total of 21 days now, but says he's been having alarming medical issues that are a result of bed bug bites since day two.
KOCO
OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business
EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
Comments / 0