ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Eddie Jones facing review amid RFU concern over England’s autumn results

By Gerard Meagher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wts4U_0jP8GfXX00

Eddie Jones is poised to learn his fate as the England head coach in the next fortnight with the Rugby Football Union conducting a review into the “really disappointing” autumn campaign, stating that results have not been good enough.

Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, will lead the review, holding a series of meetings with board and executive members as well as former players and coaches, whose participation is on the condition of anonymity, over the next two weeks and deciding whether to back Jones through to the 2023 World Cup or replace him with barely 10 months to go.

In a short statement on Sunday, the union expressed its dismay at an autumn campaign with just one win from four matches, and opted against giving its public backing to Jones.

Related: Eddie Jones adamant England are still ‘moving in the right direction’

Removing Jones at this stage is a nuclear option but while he was given the RFU’s full support after another torrid Six Nations campaign this year, the statement on Sunday was more circumspect with well‑placed sources pointing to a reluctance to pre‑empt the review. Sweeney is also under pressure to be proactive after he was accused of being “ asleep on the job ”, at parliamentary inquiry last week over the plights of Worcester and Wasps, with the World Cup‑winning coach Sir Clive Woodward expressing his dismay at the union’s leadership.

The wretched defeat against South Africa on Saturday ensured England finish 2022 with just five wins from 12 matches, bookending their worst run of results across a calendar year since 2008, with Jones braced for an “uncomfortable” review. He is likely to be grilled on his players’ discipline, the quality of his coaching staff and his leadership group, having emphasised the importance of those aspects during a presentation he gave to the RFU council shortly before the autumn campaign. Players may also give feedback amid reports of discontent in some quarters.

It is understood that at the beginning of the season the RFU’s target for the 2022-23 campaign was for Jones’s side to be ranked in the top two or three in the world. That in itself was a tempering of expectations – the previous year the goal was to be ranked first or second – but Jones’s side sit fifth and the gulf between England and the leading contenders for the World Cup has been laid bare throughout 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxJtI_0jP8GfXX00
England set themselves the target of being in the top two or three in the world rankings in 2022-23 but have sunk to fifth. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

At full-time on Saturday a chorus of boos rang out at Twickenham and, though Jones said he did not hear it, Sweeney made pointed reference to the views of supporters.

“We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel,” Sweeney said. “Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

Jones acknowledged the review will be painful but he remains convinced he has a plan in place for England to win the World Cup. “[Reviews] are always uncomfortable when you’re not winning,” Jones said.

“I haven’t found the review comfortable when you’re not winning. [Bill will] have his opinion, based on what you guys write, and I’ll have my opinion. And we’ll share it. We’ve always got a plan. I’ve got a plan for how England can win the World Cup, but it doesn’t go in a perfect line.”

Related: Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England | Robert Kitson

Jones was due to hold meetings with all of his squad on Sunday and said he intends to largely stick by his current crop of players as well as a handful of those out injured such as Courtney Lawes. “This will be the base of [the squad],” he said. “And there’ll be other players to come back in when they’re fit and ready. We’ve picked everyone who we think are the best players, fit and ready, for this campaign, and we’ll do the same thing for the Six Nations, then we’ll do the same for the World Cup.”

After England’s two defeats this autumn, Jones has blamed individual errors, specific areas of the game or circumstances such as how his side begin campaigns slowly because, coming from so many different clubs, they lack the cohesion of their rivals. After South Africa’s victory Jones expressed his disapproval at how Angus Gardner refereed the scrum.

“I have grave concerns about how the scrum was refereed,” he said. “But that’s part of the deal isn’t it? You’ve got to live with that. One of the things I have learned about coaching is you have to find the major problem, and the major problem was the scrum.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

Tampax, stick to making tampons – and stop being creepy

You know what I would like a major manufacturer of tampons to do? Make tampons. You know what I wouldn’t like them to do? Make creepy sex jokes on Twitter. This is a not-so-subtle reference to Tampax, which caused large swathes of the internet to see red after an off-colour tweet last week. “You’re in their DMs,” Tampax tweeted. “We’re in them. We are not the same.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy