Score the best Caesars promo code for Bills vs. Patriots TNF

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Bills and Patriots prepare for an exciting AFC East rivalry matchup, our Caesars promo code CLEFULL here delivers three...
How the Bengals can slow down Patrick Mahomes’ elite talent: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio -Calling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge for opposing defenses is an understatement. Mahomes leads the league in most passing categories this season and is currently the frontrunner to be the next MVP, according to most oddsmakers. Even without the electric Tyreek Hill lined up near him this season, he’s still found a way to bring his Chiefs to an AFC-best 9-2 record.
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Deshaun Watson on turning around the Browns: ‘We have to worry about being 1-0 this week’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson was asked Thursday if he felt responsibility to “right the ship” for the Browns, who currently have a 4-7 record. “I think my biggest responsibility – like I said before is and just keep reiterating – is just doing what the scheme allows me to do,” Watson said in his first press conference since Aug. 18. “And that is executing the game plan, getting the ball to the playmakers’ hands and just try to win and try to put up points, more points than the other opponent.”
