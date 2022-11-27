Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deshaun Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery with a behind-the-scenes look at his 11-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
How the Bengals can slow down Patrick Mahomes’ elite talent: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -Calling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge for opposing defenses is an understatement. Mahomes leads the league in most passing categories this season and is currently the frontrunner to be the next MVP, according to most oddsmakers. Even without the electric Tyreek Hill lined up near him this season, he’s still found a way to bring his Chiefs to an AFC-best 9-2 record.
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is nearing a return to the lineup at just the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s presence around the Bengals’ locker room over the last few weeks wasn’t the one anyone wanted to see — if they even saw him at all. When he was in the locker room, he was on crutches as he...
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Welcome to quarterback purgatory, Steelers: Mike Tomlin finally knows what it’s like to be a Browns fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mike Tomlin has been spoiled for too long. For most of Tomlin’s 15 years as Steelers coach, he could always count on the quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger gave Pittsburgh 15 years of seasoned signal calling, which led to two Super Bowl wins, 12 playoff appearances and peace of mind for the coach.
Deshaun Watson on turning around the Browns: ‘We have to worry about being 1-0 this week’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson was asked Thursday if he felt responsibility to “right the ship” for the Browns, who currently have a 4-7 record. “I think my biggest responsibility – like I said before is and just keep reiterating – is just doing what the scheme allows me to do,” Watson said in his first press conference since Aug. 18. “And that is executing the game plan, getting the ball to the playmakers’ hands and just try to win and try to put up points, more points than the other opponent.”
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase’s return, Joe Mixon’s status and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals, for where they are in the season, are about as healthy as they could be. Twenty-one of 22 opening day starters were at practice on Wednesday, including wideout Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 12: Setting expectations for Deshaun Watson before his Browns debut
Deshaun Watson will make his return to an NFL field for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday when the Browns travel to Houston. He was reinstated from his 11-game suspension on Monday. It’s fair to assume that there will be some rust when Watson returns to the...
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper getting up to speed with new quarterback Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday he’s working on getting his timing down with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It seems to be going well. “He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said. “He’s real good at,...
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with some of Watson’s accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
