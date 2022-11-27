ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Clark wins elite men's Canadian cyclocross title

By Kirsten Frattini
 4 days ago

Tyler Clark secured the elite men's national title at the Canadian Cyclocross National Championships held in Saanich, British Columbia on Saturday.

Clark won the race solo finishing 21 seconds ahead of Quinton Disera and 27 seconds ahead of Gunnar Holmgren.

“I definitely wanted to be the first one into the first technical section. It’s so hard packed, and it was so slippery, so I knew if I made a mistake, everyone else behind me was going to make a mistake too,” Clark said.

“Last time we had a Championships I was third to Gunnar [Holmgren] and Tyler Orschel, and ever since then I’ve been wanting that maple leaf jersey.”

The championship event hasn't been held during the previous two seasons due to COVID-19 in 2020 and local flooding near the venue in 2021.

