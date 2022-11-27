ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

406mtsports.com

Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison

MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced plans to restructure its institution. The first step is possibly reorganizing and potentially merging or eliminating some academic programs. In October, NDSU President David Cook announced major budget cuts, citing a budget shortfall of $10.5 million. To cut costs,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement. Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.
WYNDMERE, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDSU engineering students adapt toys for local kids with disabilities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Engineering students at North Dakota State University are putting their skills to the test to make the holiday season more enjoyable for children of all abilities. Playing with off-the-shelf toys is often not possible for children with physical and motor disabilities, depending on their...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

First Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota is in Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — CHI Mercy Health Valley City is named the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. The criteria for the designation was developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts. It was based on nationally recognized guidelines including pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of...
VALLEY CITY, ND
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
kvrr.com

West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car flipped in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Hector International Airport doubling parking capacity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air travelers will soon have more parking options at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The airport is looking to double its capacity. The plan includes adding a parking lot to the east side with 363 spaces; the current economy lot has 323. The addition is part of an effort to address growing demand and ease congestion.
FARGO, ND
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division

Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo teen in need of heart transplant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
