Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison
MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced plans to restructure its institution. The first step is possibly reorganizing and potentially merging or eliminating some academic programs. In October, NDSU President David Cook announced major budget cuts, citing a budget shortfall of $10.5 million. To cut costs,...
valleynewslive.com
Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement. Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU engineering students adapt toys for local kids with disabilities
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Engineering students at North Dakota State University are putting their skills to the test to make the holiday season more enjoyable for children of all abilities. Playing with off-the-shelf toys is often not possible for children with physical and motor disabilities, depending on their...
kvrr.com
First Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota is in Valley City
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — CHI Mercy Health Valley City is named the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. The criteria for the designation was developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts. It was based on nationally recognized guidelines including pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of...
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
kvrr.com
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
valleynewslive.com
Car flipped in N. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
valleynewslive.com
‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as...
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
valleynewslive.com
Hector International Airport doubling parking capacity
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air travelers will soon have more parking options at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The airport is looking to double its capacity. The plan includes adding a parking lot to the east side with 363 spaces; the current economy lot has 323. The addition is part of an effort to address growing demand and ease congestion.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
valleynewslive.com
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
Comments / 0