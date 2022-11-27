ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 6

Related
K2 Radio

Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained

It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Private Deals to Retire Public Grazing Permits

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As detailed in Part 1 of this series, the Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund (the “Fund”) was created when anti-grazing group Western Watersheds Project (WWP) agreed not to hinder construction of the Ruby Pipeline in exchange for $15 million to pay for the retirement of livestock grazing permits in the American West.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ho, Ho, Hold It! Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is What?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Krampus” is a 2015 horror-comedy based on a character from ancient European folklore – a fearsome, horned demonic beast who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. And according to a recent Associated Press story, it’s the most popular Christmas movie...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Western Watersheds Project Grew From A Grudge

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Western Watersheds Project claims its mission is to “protect and restore western watersheds and wildlife through education, public policy initiatives and legal advocacy,” its primary goal is to end public lands livestock grazing. Whether through their incessant press...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

Fish kill raises questions about what species belong

In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake. It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills — so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters. The bad news is it kills everything with gills.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: What’s The Name Of That Paper Again?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world is full of Tribunes, Posts and Gazettes. Even a Plain Dealer, and some Heralds. But, there’s only one Boomerang. Forty nine years ago this week I started my newspaper career in Laramie. And I’m proud of my Boomerang...
LARAMIE, WY
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Beast

This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska

This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Analysis: Incoming Wyoming Legislature Grows Younger, More Christian

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature has become younger, more Christian-affiliated and more represented by members without a college degree. These are some of the demographics Cowboy State Daily compiled using available data researching the backgrounds of all 93 members of the incoming Legislature...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy