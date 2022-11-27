Read full article on original website
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Black Bear Hunting Outlook Good For Wyoming, But No Grizzly Hunting Anytime Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s black bear hunting has been good, and could be even better, despite chances being slim that the state will see a grizzly bear hunting season anytime soon, says an avid bear hunter and conservationist. Meanwhile, the Wyoming Game and...
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Jaumotte can’t wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. “It’s gonna be good eating, for sure,” the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn’t been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
Autistic Wyoming Man’s Creative Business Opens Doors To A World That Doesn’t Understand Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Kurmudgeon Kups were a big hit at the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne on Small Business Saturday, and so was their creator, Jonathon DeVries. The mugs featured grumpy frowns and funny things DeVries has said to friends and family members, like, “Being...
Wyoming governor announces Auntie Anne’s founder as keynote speaker for annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
CASPER, Wyo. — The keynote speaker for the 2023 “Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” will be Anne Beiler, the founder of the soft pretzel business Auntie Anne’s, Governor Mark Gordon’s office said in a press release Thursday. “Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she...
Cat Urbigkit: Private Deals to Retire Public Grazing Permits
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As detailed in Part 1 of this series, the Sagebrush Habitat Conservation Fund (the “Fund”) was created when anti-grazing group Western Watersheds Project (WWP) agreed not to hinder construction of the Ruby Pipeline in exchange for $15 million to pay for the retirement of livestock grazing permits in the American West.
Ho, Ho, Hold It! Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is What?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Krampus” is a 2015 horror-comedy based on a character from ancient European folklore – a fearsome, horned demonic beast who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. And according to a recent Associated Press story, it’s the most popular Christmas movie...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
Cat Urbigkit: Western Watersheds Project Grew From A Grudge
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Western Watersheds Project claims its mission is to “protect and restore western watersheds and wildlife through education, public policy initiatives and legal advocacy,” its primary goal is to end public lands livestock grazing. Whether through their incessant press...
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
Fish kill raises questions about what species belong
In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake. It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills — so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters. The bad news is it kills everything with gills.
Dave Simpson: What’s The Name Of That Paper Again?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world is full of Tribunes, Posts and Gazettes. Even a Plain Dealer, and some Heralds. But, there’s only one Boomerang. Forty nine years ago this week I started my newspaper career in Laramie. And I’m proud of my Boomerang...
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
Governor Gordon: ‘Government in Wyoming is Leaner Than it Has Been for a Generation’
The message from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon during a recent media conference on the release of his supplemental budget proposal, was that of maintaining an efficient government now, and in the future. Gordon said that government in Wyoming is leaner than it has been for a generation. Gordon said his...
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
Wind closures on I-80, various Wyoming highways; South Pass area recording 79 mph gusts
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are occurring across areas of Wyoming on Thursday morning, with wind closures in effect on stretches of Interstate 80 and various highways in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Exit 235...
Analysis: Incoming Wyoming Legislature Grows Younger, More Christian
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature has become younger, more Christian-affiliated and more represented by members without a college degree. These are some of the demographics Cowboy State Daily compiled using available data researching the backgrounds of all 93 members of the incoming Legislature...
