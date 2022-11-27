ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Customs officials in Memphis discover chestnuts infested with insects

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ri1j_0jP8F3F500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These chestnuts will not be roasting on an open fire.

Customs officials in Memphis, Tennessee, found nine immature insects in a shipment headed for New York earlier this month, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists seized the 8-kilogram shipment of chestnuts on Nov. 8. The shipment, which originated in Bolzano, Italy, was marked for a residential address in Long Island, officials said.

The shipment lacked necessary documentation, CBP officials said in its release.

The insects were identified as cydia, a large genus that includes approximately 11,000 species of moths. Some of the species have been found to be agricultural pests, the CBP said. In their larval stage, these insects can affect fruit and nut trees.

Officials also intercepted weevils from the Curculionidae family.

The chestnuts and other contaminated material were destroyed by steam sterilization, the CBP said.

“During this holiday season when consumers are ordering goods from around the world, it is important to use legitimate sellers who know our country’s import regulations,” Michael Neipert, the area port director of Memphis, said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father charged after 3-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting

An earlier version of this story reported that the child had died. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 3-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children‘s Hospital Monday afternoon after showing up at a fire station in the airport area. Memphis police said the young shooting victim was brought to the fire […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy