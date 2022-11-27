ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten Conference's top receiver. The conference announced the sophomore is this year's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year on Wednesday. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the award since it's inception in 2011.
Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau named first-team All-Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio State defensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was honored by the coaches and media while defensive ends Zach Harrison and JT Tuimoloau were selected by the media and coaches respectively.
Marvin Harrison Jr. named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver. As a sophomore, Harrison leads the Buckeyes with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns are tied for...
CJ Stroud named finalist for Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for two national awards on Tuesday. The second-year starter was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's best all-around player. The three-time Big...
11 Buckeyes earn All-Big Ten honors on offense led by 4 first-team selections

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Ohio State offensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Wednesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. received the honors from the coaches and media while offensive lineman Donovan Jackson landed on the media first team.
Police ID suspect charged with murder in fatal South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the South Linden neighborhood last month. X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III. Officers...
