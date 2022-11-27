Read full article on original website
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday
What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m. Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.
Seasonal closure for trails in Eagle starts Thursday
Eagle will close its open space and trails on Thursday, Dec. 1 — two weeks earlier than the town has historically closed access. Local officials said the move was made to align closure dates with adjacent land managers and to protect wintering wildlife. The targeted reopening date is April...
Shop local and handmade this holiday at Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Market
When: Friday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Where: Alpine Arts Center studio at Edwards Riverwalk. Alpine Arts Center’s annual Holiday Market is the perfect chance to get a head-start on holiday shopping. Featuring work from dozens of local artists, the Holiday Market hopes to promote giving handmade gifts in favor of big-box items with less sentimental value.
World Cup ski racing, ice skating shows, tree lighting and holiday parade, film fest and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/2/22
While the rest of the world is watching FIFA World Cup Soccer, the World Cup that is happening this weekend in Beaver Creek is the alpine ski racing kind. The annual Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup returns to in Beaver Creek with the men’s speed events this weekend. There will be not one, but two Downhill races on Friday and Saturday and a Super G race on Sunday. The fastest racers from around the world look forward to this challenging and intimidating course on the Golden Eagle trail.
Letter: Let’s be community-minded
We would like to voice our support of the Vail Town Council’s efforts to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and dark skies in East Vail. This narrow corridor is part of our regular commute. On a daily basis, we are astounded that just a few miles from a world-class ski resort, there is no sense of the big city. The feeling of wilderness present on the descent from Vail Pass into our valley makes our home extraordinary. We feel fortunate to coexist with the browsing sheep herd, birds of prey soaring overhead, and thriving fish in Gore Creek. The dark winter nights are priceless.
Letter: Vail is wisely investing in its employees
Kaye Ferry, in a recent letter, objects to the town of Vail distributing $500,000 to current employees from funds not expended for vacant positions. She asks: “These dollars are coming from unfilled positions. Did any of you miss them?”. The town of Vail employees who have had to take...
Letter: Local musicians need our support!
What up neighbors, friends, J-1s, ski-bums, second-home owners, Texans and overworked industry folks! I’m writing to let you all know that next weekend something very special is going to happen that has never ever happened before ever on Earth or anywhere else in the universe that I’m aware of ever. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Vail Valley rock legends The Runaway Grooms are performing at 10 Mile Music Hall with support from Vail-Valley based bluegrass group Danger Mountain for the Official Unofficial Winter Send-off Concert and what is sure to be the last best show of 2022.
Local liquor stores prepare for increased competition after Proposition 125 passes
After two weeks where results were too close to call, the Associated Press announced that Proposition 125, which allows the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores, passed by a razor-thin margin of 50.6% to 49.4%. This vote aligns Colorado policy with the vast majority of the U.S., as it is the 40th state to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.
Habitat for Humanity: The art of leaning in
At the State of the Valley, hosted by the Vail Symposium last month, local leaders shared their visions, plans, opportunities and road blocks. Even though the speakers were from different industries with varied focuses, they shared commonalities. The consistent message was that we live in an amazing place, are getting better at working together but, as always, there is more work to be done.
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
Letter: We can’t get disabled community members a reduced-price parking pass?
The new parking protocol of the town of Vail is a contentious issue for many people. The town chose to use an IT consulting company to handle all aspects of parking. I have communicated with town officials and Town Council members. My personal issue is the discontinuation of the handicapped parking pass. I feel it is very important to provide members of the disabled community with the modest benefit of a reduced-price parking pass.
Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing
“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Brian Rice soars to new heights in Warren Miller film￼
Brian Rice has monumental goals. The primary one is to attend the 2026 Winter Games in Italy and become the first African American snowboarder to compete in the Olympics. Over the past few years, as the 17-year-old professional snowboarder tracks toward this goal, he’s had a number of significant milestones, moves and achievements. This includes training with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, moving to Copper Mountain from Detroit, competing in his first World Cup, earning a number of medals around the world in Big Air and Slopestyle events, and this year, becoming one of the featured athletes in Warren Miller’s 2022 feature film “Daymaker.”
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
The Bookworm to host local author event
When: Friday, December 2, 5:30 p.m. Where: Event begins at Alpine Arts Center, and ends at The Bookworm. Both are located at the Riverwalk in Edwards. The Bookworm of Edwards will host its first Local Author and Artist Spotlight Event in partnership with Alpine Arts Center, as a way to celebrate the great wealth of talented writers and artists in the valley.
Letter: MIRA Bus makes a difference in our community
My name is Ximena Avila, and I’m a student at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. I’m currently working toward my bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management. This fall semester, my class Leadership, Ethics and Social Responsibility encouraged me to participate in a community engagement experience. I chose to participate on the Mobile Intercultural Resources Alliance Bus as my community engagement. The MIRA bus brings resources to Eagle County’s underserved communities.
