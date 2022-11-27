How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 14: East St. Louis dominates in Class 6A title game

By Mike Carpinelli

Here is a look at the Week 14 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings:

1. East St. Louis (12-2) defeated No. 6 Prairie Ridge 57-7

After a loss in the title game last season, East St. Louis knew they’d be back. The talented Flyers took over and scored 57 unanswered points after a Prairie Ridge score on its opening possession. A team loaded with Division I talent, East St. Louis finished their highlight season with a 12-2 record – the Flyers were undefeated against in-state opponents – and were crowned the 6A state champions.

2. Mount Carmel (14-0) defeated No. 9 Batavia 44-20

The Caravan capped off their perfect season with an impressive all around effort against Batavia. Quarterback Blainey Dowling threw four first half touchdown passes to get the Caravan a 28-0 lead. Mount Carmel closed out the game in the second half to win the 7A title – the 14th championship in the school’s history.

3. Loyola Academy (13-1) defeated No. 4 Lincoln-Way East 13-3

The Rambler’s got the game going quickly with an 80 yard Jake Stearney touchdown pass off of a flea flicker on the first play of the game. Lincoln-Way East managed to get on the board with a second quarter field go, but the Loyola defense held them in check the rest of the way. Loyola put up another touchdown in the second half to make it a 13-3 final score.

4. Lincoln-Way East (13-1) lost to No. 3 Loyola Academy 13-3

The Griffins were not able to adjust to a tough Loyola defense and came up short in the 8A state championship game. Aside from an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and a touchdown in the second half, the Lincoln-Way East defense had a solid showing.

5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (14-0) defeated No. 19 Providence Catholic 44-20

In coach Ken Leonard’s final game after 43 seasons, the winningest coach in state history and his Cyclones were able to beat Providence in convincing fashion to secure the 4A state title. All-state quarterback Tyaire Lott paced the Cyclone offense with 214 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

6. Prairie Ridge (12-2) lost to No. 1 East St. Louis 57-7

After scoring on their opening series and taking a 7-0 first quarter lead, Prairie Ridge was held in check the rest of the way and East St. Louis ran away with 57 unanswered points. Senior quarterback Tyler Vasey handled the Wolves offense with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. Prairie Ridge finished their season with a 12-2 record.

7. Lemont (12-1) lost to No. 1 East St. Louis in semifinals

8. York (12-1) lost to No. 3 Loyola Academy in semifinals

9. Batavia (10-4) lost to No. 2 Mount Carmel 44-20

Batavia could not keep up with a talented Mount Carmel team. The Caravan scored early and often and took a 31-12 lead into the halftime break. The Bulldogs could not get in a rhythm on offense.

10. St. Rita (10-3) lost to No. 2 Mount Carmel in semifinals

11. Glenbard West (11-2) lost to No. 4 Lincoln-Way East in semifinals

12. Peoria (12-2) lost to No. 15 Nazareth Academy 45-44

In a thrilling 5A state championship game, Peoria fell just short against Nazareth Academy. Malachi Washington scored his sixth touchdown with 5 minutes left to play but was stopped short on the Lions' 2-point conversion attempt. A Peoria turnover with under 2 minutes remaining sealed the outcome.

13. IC Catholic Prep (13-1) defeated Williamsville 48-17

After falling behind 10-0 in the Class 3A championship game, the Knights made adjustments and took over the game with 48 unanswered points. All-state quarterback Dennis Mandala led the offense with five total touchdowns. Williamsville managed to score in the fourth quarter but the game was too far out of reach as IC Catholic took home the title.

14. Lake Zurich (11-2) lost to No. 9 Batavia in semifinals

15. Nazareth Academy (10-4) defeated No. 12 Peoria 45-44

The Roadrunners emerged victorious in a thrilling 5A state championship game. Peoria came within a point but the Nazareth Academy defense stuffed a 2-point conversion attempt to keep the lead. With less than 2 minutes to go, the Nazareth defense came up big again with a Zach Hayes interception to ice the game. Sophomore quarterback Logan Malachuk led the offense with four total touchdowns. The Roadrunners won their fourth title since 2014.

16. Sycamore (12-1) lost to No. 15 Nazareth Academy in semifinals

17. Rochester (11-2) lost to No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin in semifinals

18. Morris (10-3) lost to No. 12 Peoria in semifinals

19. Providence Catholic (9-5) lost to No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin 44-20

Providence kept it close during the first half and made it a 21-14 game at the break. The Cyclones pulled away with 23 second half points while holding Providence to just one touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Providence finished as the 4A runner-up.

20. Maine South (10-2) lost to No. 11 Glenbard West in quarterfinals

21. Crete-Monee (10-2) lost to No. 1 East St. Louis in quarterfinals

22. St. Ignatius (10-2) lost to No. 6 Prairie Ridge in semifinals

23. St. Charles North (10-2) lost to No. 10 St. Rita in quarterfinals

24. St. Francis (Wheaton) (11-2) lost to No. 19 Providence Catholic in semifinals

25. Lyons Township (10-2) lost to No. 3 Loyola Academy in quarterfinals

