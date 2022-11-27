ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police release public records for officer accused of driving drunk, community reacts to arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has released more information on the officer accused of driving drunk while in a police vehicle on Sunday. At the time of the crash, Coty Hoffman was on probation for violations of department policy regarding intoxication and impairment while off duty and for conduct unbecoming an officer for excessive alcohol use while off duty, according to his personnel file.
abc57.com

Local residents concerned after officer is arrested on possible drunk driving incident

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- We’ve all been taught about the dangers of drinking and driving, and what can happen when an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. “He just didn’t do what he preaches to other people,” says Joey Reaves, a local resident. “I just wish he would have called somebody, or got an Uber, he shouldn’t have been driving a vehicle.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.  "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
14news.com

Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. According to the document, Judge...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
abc57.com

Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach

Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
CROWN POINT, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN

