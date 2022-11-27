Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
WWMTCw
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was stabbed Thursday around 4:16 a.m. near W Kl Avenue in Oshtemo Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. While driving to the scene, deputies said they were told the suspect was running from the scene on foot. The Kalamazoo Department of...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police release public records for officer accused of driving drunk, community reacts to arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has released more information on the officer accused of driving drunk while in a police vehicle on Sunday. At the time of the crash, Coty Hoffman was on probation for violations of department policy regarding intoxication and impairment while off duty and for conduct unbecoming an officer for excessive alcohol use while off duty, according to his personnel file.
WWMTCw
10-year-old with alleged "hit list" charged for bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A 10-year-old boy from Mt. Clemens has been charged after he allegedly brought a knife to school with a" hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 29, 2022, the 10-year-old boy allegedly brought a...
abc57.com
Local residents concerned after officer is arrested on possible drunk driving incident
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- We’ve all been taught about the dangers of drinking and driving, and what can happen when an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel. “He just didn’t do what he preaches to other people,” says Joey Reaves, a local resident. “I just wish he would have called somebody, or got an Uber, he shouldn’t have been driving a vehicle.”
WWMTCw
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
14news.com
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. According to the document, Judge...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public was invited to witness him lying in state in the capitol rotunda. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WWMTCw
Michigan passes 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, closing in on 3 million cases
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Although Michigan reached a lull in its fight against COVID-19, health officials reported the state surpassed 40,000 confirmed deaths Tuesday. State of Michigan health officials confirmed 113 deaths during the week of Nov. 22-29, resulting in a devastating total of 40,085 Michiganders who died due to the virus.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
WWMTCw
Safety expert discusses security changes made at MI schools following Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Mich. — In the days after the shooting at Oxford High School, safety and security became top of mind for not only Oxford Community Schools but for districts across the state of Michigan. Some schools bring in experts to assess where their downfalls are when it comes to...
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
WWMTCw
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
