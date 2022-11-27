ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mount Airy News

High school takes alcohol education course

Mount Airy high School students taking turns driving the obstacle course while wearing alcohol impairment simulation goggles. Student driving obstacle course. Members of Mount Airy High School health and physical education classes signing the Rise Above the Norm Alcohol Education Course poster. Mount Airy High School students had the opportunity...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC class attends opera

Surry Community College students taking Music Appreciation (MUS-110) courses took a recent field trip to the Piedmont Opera in Winston-Salem with Frieda Eakins, music and humanities instructor. The students attended a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata. Student participants included Ellie Edwards, Abbi Freeman, Evalyne Jarrad, Lydia Jarrad, Elisabeth...
DOBSON, NC

