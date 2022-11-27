ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year

The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
Biden and Macron indicate progress over electric vehicle subsidy dispute

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on Thursday in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the sweeping health care, tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed over the summer. Macron has...
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 — its eighth ICBM launch this year.

