‘I hold China accountable’: Uyghur families demand answers over fire that triggered protests
For more than five years, Sharapat Mohamad Ali and her brother Mohamad had been unable to contact their family in far western China, where the government has been accused of incarcerating up to 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in internment camps. They believe their father and brother...
Finland PM Sanna Marin says Europe is ‘not strong enough’ without the US
Finish prime minister Sanna Marin has called for Europe to build its own defence capabilities in the wake of the war in Ukraine, saying that without US help it is not resilient enough. “We should make sure that we are stronger,” Marin said in Sydney on Friday. “And I’ll be...
First on CNN: US considers dramatically expanding training of Ukrainian forces, US officials say
The Biden administration is considering a dramatic expansion in the training the US military provides to Ukrainian forces, including instructing as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at a US base in Germany, according to multiple US officials. If adopted, the proposal would mark a significant increase not just...
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
Appeals court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump
In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. The ruling removes a major obstacle to the Justice Department’s investigation into the mishandling of government records from Trump’s time in the White House.
Biden and Macron indicate progress over electric vehicle subsidy dispute
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on Thursday in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the sweeping health care, tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed over the summer. Macron has...
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program
The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 — its eighth ICBM launch this year.
