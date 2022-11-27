ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kraken’s Jesse Powell Says He’ll Call Out Problems in Crypto, Weighs In on Exchanges Showing Proof of Reserves

By Henry Kanapi
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

CFTC Chair Leaves Ethereum Hanging, Says Only Bitcoin Is a Commodity: Report

The Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly saying that only one crypto asset on the market counts as a commodity. According to a new report by Fortune, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam says that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset by market cap, is the only virtual currency that can be considered a commodity, making it fall under the jurisdiction of the regulatory agency.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin

The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko

Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
dailyhodl.com

Here’s Where Cardano (ADA) Could Bottom Out, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says there’s a “real risk” Cardano (ADA) could drop significantly further. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 778,000 subscribers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s bear-market resistance band continues to provide resistance that ADA gets rejected from. The analyst also...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With U.S. Treasury Over Violation of Iran Sanctions

The crypto exchange Kraken is settling with the U.S. Treasury Department over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. The US-based crypto exchange Kraken is agreeing to pay a fine of $362,159 to settle the issue with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the federal agency.
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Host Predicts Centralized Crypto Exchanges Will Be Displaced in Coming Years

A popular crypto analyst thinks decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will take over crypto in the wake of the recent FTX collapse that spurred fears about centralized exchange (CEX) transparency. Despite his own prediction, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy warns his 2.17 million YouTube subscribers that it will take “some time” time...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lender BlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried Company Over Robinhood Shares Following Bankruptcy Filing: Report

The bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi is suing Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company to recover collateral. According to a recent complaint filed in a court in New Jersey, BlockFi says it “seeks to enforce the terms of a pledge agreement” it had with Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a holding company for Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy