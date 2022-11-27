Kraken’s Jesse Powell Says He’ll Call Out Problems in Crypto, Weighs In on Exchanges Showing Proof of Reserves

Read full article on original website
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
ECB Officials Say Bitcoin (BTC) Is About To Become Irrelevant, Claim Top Crypto on It’s ‘Last Stand’
High-ranking members of the European Central Bank (ECB) say that Bitcoin (BTC) is on the cusp of becoming an irrelevant asset. In a new blog post, ECB officials Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf say that the king crypto’s price drop from its peak of $69,000 set in November 2021 is an indicator that BTC is on its last legs.
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
Top Asset Management Firms Suffer $220,000,000 in Losses From Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Investments: Report
A new report claims Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Iris Energy’s investors are seeing a multimillion-dollar wipeout in the value of their holdings a year since the public listing. According to an Australian Financial Review, shares of Iris Energy, which is listed on the NASDAQ, have fallen by 94.5% since...
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Will Play Significant Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson thinks Elon Musk “has every intention” of integrating crypto into Twitter. At a Web Summit Event this month, Hoskinson predicted that Musk’s Twitter ownership will bring crypto to 200 million people. He speculated that Twitter could integrate with one of Musk’s favorite...
CFTC Chair Leaves Ethereum Hanging, Says Only Bitcoin Is a Commodity: Report
The Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly saying that only one crypto asset on the market counts as a commodity. According to a new report by Fortune, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam says that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset by market cap, is the only virtual currency that can be considered a commodity, making it fall under the jurisdiction of the regulatory agency.
Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin
The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Calls for International Blockchain-Based Payments System: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly calling for an international payments system based on distributed ledger technology. According to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Putin says that a blockchain-based international payments system is much more suitable in today’s world. “It is possible to create a new system of...
Solana-Based Crypto Project Serum (SRM) Says It’s ‘Defunct’ After FTX and Alameda Collapse
The Solana (SOL)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum (SRM) is updating its community as it faces fallout from the FTX collapse. According to the Project Serum Twitter account, Serum’s mainnet is defunct after the disintegration of FTX left its security permanently compromised. “What’s next for ProjectSerum:. With the collapse...
Top On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2015 and 2018 Bottom Formation – Here’s His Forecast
Top on-chain analyst Willy Woo says that Bitcoin (BTC) is in an accumulation phase similar to the market bottoms of 2015 and 2018. In a new interview with Scott Melker, Woo says that buyers have recently stepped in to support Bitcoin, lowering its volatility and putting it in a sideways trend.
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Telegram Will Build New Decentralized Exchange and Crypto Wallet, According to Founder Pavel Durov
The founder of messaging app Telegram is announcing the development of a new decentralized exchange (DEX) platform and crypto wallet. In a new post to his channel, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says that blockchain developers should go back to the roots of crypto and focus on decentralization as centralized entities tend to abuse their power.
Here’s Where Cardano (ADA) Could Bottom Out, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says there’s a “real risk” Cardano (ADA) could drop significantly further. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 778,000 subscribers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s bear-market resistance band continues to provide resistance that ADA gets rejected from. The analyst also...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With U.S. Treasury Over Violation of Iran Sanctions
The crypto exchange Kraken is settling with the U.S. Treasury Department over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. The US-based crypto exchange Kraken is agreeing to pay a fine of $362,159 to settle the issue with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the federal agency.
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Rallies for BTC and Ethereum – Here Are His Targets
The crypto strategist who predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market floor says the king crypto and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to surge to $17,841 after it dropped to his downside target of $16,200.
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Centralized Crypto Exchanges Will Be Displaced in Coming Years
A popular crypto analyst thinks decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will take over crypto in the wake of the recent FTX collapse that spurred fears about centralized exchange (CEX) transparency. Despite his own prediction, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy warns his 2.17 million YouTube subscribers that it will take “some time” time...
Two Investor Cohorts Are Aggressively Accumulating Bitcoin Following FTX Implosion: Analytics Firm Glassnode
A leading analytics firm says that two groups of Bitcoin (BTC) investors have been heavily loading up following the collapse of FTX. Glassnode says that shrimps, or entities owning less than one Bitcoin, have collectively accumulated over $1.55 billion worth of BTC following the downfall of FTX. “Bitcoin Shrimps (<1...
Crypto Lender BlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried Company Over Robinhood Shares Following Bankruptcy Filing: Report
The bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi is suing Sam Bankman-Fried’s holding company to recover collateral. According to a recent complaint filed in a court in New Jersey, BlockFi says it “seeks to enforce the terms of a pledge agreement” it had with Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a holding company for Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
