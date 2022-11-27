Read full article on original website
Women's Health
Um, Zoe Saldana's Arms And Legs Are Mega-Sculpted In New Photos From 'GMA' And 'Jimmy Fallon'
Zoe Saldana, 44, showed off her killer arms in a black dress on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier that day, she showed off her toned legs while promoting Avatar on Good Morning America. To stay fit, the actress does cardio circuits that consist of squats and medicine ball...
Women's Health
At 53, Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Shredded In A Corset As She Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Album In An IG Vid
Jennifer Lopez recently let everyone know that she's releasing a new album, "This Is Me...Now" with an IG video that showed off just how strong "Jenny From The Block" is. J.Lo donned a white corset and low-rise miniskirt in the video, which included a throwback shot to the first version of the album, "This Is Me...Then."
Women's Health
Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux breaks his silence after she reveals she tried to start a family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: '👊 ❤️.'. His fist pump and heart...
Women's Health
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth
It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
Women's Health
Michelle Williams, 42, Flaunts Her Super Strong Legs In A Sequined Valentino Minidress In Gotham Awards Pics
Michelle Williams hit the red carpet this week for the 2022 Gotham Awards with her BFF Busy Philipps. Michelle, 42, donned a sparkly, sequined minidress for the event, which put her sculpted legs on full display. The actress is so into yoga that she even started her own group, the...
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Specific Online Shopping Fails
Buyer beware, folks. Buyer beware.
Samuel L. Jackson Responded To Quentin Tarantino's MCU Diss, And It's A Valid Clapback
Leave it to Nick Fury to get his friend and frequent collaborator all the way together when they're entering hater territory.
Women's Health
What Really Happened At 'The Texas Killing Fields'? The True Story Behind The New Netflix Docuseries
Just when you thought the long string of Netflix true-crime docs was slowing down, the streamer dropped another riveting mystery that you're definitely going to want to watch. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, a three-part docuseries featuring 50-minute episodes, tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. And this new series also marks the third installment of previously released shows, The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.
Women's Health
Taylor Swift Has Spoken And Officially Named The Best Breakup Song Of All Time
Taylor Swift has officially spoken and named Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" the "best song that's ever been written." The declaration came earlier this month during the ceremony honoring the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Taylor made a virtual appearance to honor a fellow breakup anthem writer.
Women's Health
Hailey Bieber reveals she has a cyst 'the size of an apple' on her ovary
In a new Instagram post, model and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, has revealed that she has 'a cyst on [her} ovary the size of an apple.'. 'I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun,' she wrote on her Stories.
Women's Health
Kate Hudson just revealed 7 beauty secrets she swears by
From the comedy cult classic Bride Wars, to her most recent crime thriller Glass Onion, Kate Hudson’s acting career has seen her play a role in practically ever genre going, and yet no matter the film, it's safe to say there's one thing they all have in common, her glowing skin.
Women's Health
Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need
While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
Women's Health
Brooke Shields reveals her daughters helped her ‘embrace’ her body
Brooke Shields says her daughters Rowan Francis and Grier Hammon inspired her to have better body confidence. The 57-year-old said her daughters have great body image and are incredibly mature compared to where she was at their age. The model said her daughters’ encouragement to embrace her curves has been...
Women's Health
Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits
If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.
Women's Health
The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More
Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is 'Worrying' That the Queen's Dresser Might Come For Him In a New Book
Prince Harry isn't the only person planning a tell-all book. Royal commenter Neil Sean reports that a "very good source" told him the Queen's personal dresser and close friend, Angela Kelly, is who Harry "fears the most." She has one book left of a three-book deal that could be full...
Women's Health
These 9 Health-Conscious Gifts Are Kate Hudson's Go-Tos For Her Loved Ones This Holiday Season
Kate Hudson wears many hats: actress, business owner, wellness enthusiast, mother. And she draws on expertise in each of those roles during the holiday season, buying gifts for her family, spending time with her children, and prepping her businesses for a mad rush. This year is no different. In fact, it might be even busier than usual.
Women's Health
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner. But longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to...
Women's Health
Press on nails: How to apply them & the best products for the job
If the thought of 'press on nails' conjures up memories of your teenage years – where heavy eyeliner, choker necklaces and chocolate brown lipstick reigned supreme – you might be surprised to see them enjoying somewhat of a revival. But, the 90s are very much back and taking...
Women's Health
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back
Charlotte Tilbury is one of those classic brands that deserves a place in everyone's beauty routine thanks to its flattering shades and radiance-boosting skincare essentials. The make-up artist and her eponymous line are loved by just about everyone - including famous faces like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Blake Lively: both of whom have had their faces painted by the glow-giver.
