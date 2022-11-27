If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.

