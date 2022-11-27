ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth

It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
What Really Happened At 'The Texas Killing Fields'? The True Story Behind The New Netflix Docuseries

Just when you thought the long string of Netflix true-crime docs was slowing down, the streamer dropped another riveting mystery that you're definitely going to want to watch. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, a three-part docuseries featuring 50-minute episodes, tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. And this new series also marks the third installment of previously released shows, The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Taylor Swift Has Spoken And Officially Named The Best Breakup Song Of All Time

Taylor Swift has officially spoken and named Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" the "best song that's ever been written." The declaration came earlier this month during the ceremony honoring the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Taylor made a virtual appearance to honor a fellow breakup anthem writer.
Hailey Bieber reveals she has a cyst 'the size of an apple' on her ovary

In a new Instagram post, model and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, has revealed that she has 'a cyst on [her} ovary the size of an apple.'. 'I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun,' she wrote on her Stories.
Kate Hudson just revealed 7 beauty secrets she swears by

From the comedy cult classic Bride Wars, to her most recent crime thriller Glass Onion, Kate Hudson’s acting career has seen her play a role in practically ever genre going, and yet no matter the film, it's safe to say there's one thing they all have in common, her glowing skin.
Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need

While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
Brooke Shields reveals her daughters helped her ‘embrace’ her body

Brooke Shields says her daughters Rowan Francis and Grier Hammon inspired her to have better body confidence. The 57-year-old said her daughters have great body image and are incredibly mature compared to where she was at their age. The model said her daughters’ encouragement to embrace her curves has been...
Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits

If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.
The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More

Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
These 9 Health-Conscious Gifts Are Kate Hudson's Go-Tos For Her Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Kate Hudson wears many hats: actress, business owner, wellness enthusiast, mother. And she draws on expertise in each of those roles during the holiday season, buying gifts for her family, spending time with her children, and prepping her businesses for a mad rush. This year is no different. In fact, it might be even busier than usual.
Press on nails: How to apply them & the best products for the job

If the thought of 'press on nails' conjures up memories of your teenage years – where heavy eyeliner, choker necklaces and chocolate brown lipstick reigned supreme – you might be surprised to see them enjoying somewhat of a revival. But, the 90s are very much back and taking...
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back

Charlotte Tilbury is one of those classic brands that deserves a place in everyone's beauty routine thanks to its flattering shades and radiance-boosting skincare essentials. The make-up artist and her eponymous line are loved by just about everyone - including famous faces like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Blake Lively: both of whom have had their faces painted by the glow-giver.

