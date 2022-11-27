ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR

Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 12: Trio of young passers shine

It took nearly three months. Week 12 featured quality performances from all the first and second year quarterbacks. Granted, it helped a few of the struggling passers were benched before the weekend's action. Mac Jones amassed big numbers against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, and what a comeback by Trevor Lawrence...
CBS Sports

Cowboys could sign Odell Beckham Jr. to multi-year contract; Chiefs, Ravens also interested in wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. will begin visiting interested teams this week, and all of them are likely playoff contenders looking for a late-year boost at wide receiver. But the Cowboys, who have been especially upfront about their pursuit of the former Rams standout, aren't necessarily just eyeing Beckham for 2022. A day after owner Jerry Jones hinted Dallas could use the wideout beyond this season, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reports Beckham could land a multi-year contract with the Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump

The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday

Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

