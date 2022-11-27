Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Entries for PARADE and Little Mr./Miss PAGEANT Still Being Accepted
Becky Slayton, Director of the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau says, "YES" they are still accepting entries into the PARADE and PAGEANT! Attached you will find several flyers and photos as reminders of the events going on during Saturday's Christmas on Commercial. Let's help Coleman SHINE this weekend!!! Get your organization or business entered in the parade and be a part of this WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!
colemantoday.com
Mary Alice Young, 96
Mary Alice Young, 96, of Coleman, passed away November 28, 2022. She was born in Merkel, Texas on April 11, 1926 to Henry W. and Cora Lee Hester and was the youngest of five children. Mary met Billy Carter Young and they married November 27, 1946. She was a homemaker,...
colemantoday.com
Christmas on Commercial THIS SATURDAY
The Downtown Coleman community welcome you ALL to the Christmas on Commercial events taking place this Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Lions Club Pancake Breakfast begins at 8:00am and the "Christmas Movies" parade begins at 6:30pm for the beginning and end of a fun-filled day! See the list below and attached for a wonderful day of celebration, shopping, and fun in Downtown Coleman!
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna's 1st Annual WALL OF WREATHS
Come join Santa Anna’s 1st Annual WALL OF WREATHS Celebrating the Christmas Season on Saturday, December 3rd. Be part of building the Wall! Bring your wreaths!!! New, old, bought, made, cute, pretty, funny… They just need to be ROUNDISH and WATER PROOF! Bring your wreaths and watch the wall grow!!! Flyers available at SOUTHERN CHARM TREASURES. For more info: TEXT 325-998-7121.
colemantoday.com
Goldie L. Barnett, 89
Goldie L. Barnett, age 89, of Coleman, received her angel wings on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence under the care of her family and hospice. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, with Pastor Craig Thames, of Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
colemantoday.com
Thanks-Giving 2022 Big Success!
Thanks-Giving 2022 was a big success. According to Mo Wilson, "By the Grace of God and Great Volunteers and Donors, Matthew 25 Ministries at The Cross delivered at least 695 Thanks-Giving Dinners." People donated, cooked, served and delivered! Thanks to everyone! For a comparison, in 2021, 55 individuals volunteered and 523 dinners were delivered.
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Foundation Presents Grant to CCMC District Foundation
The Coleman County Foundation presented a grant check in the amount of $23,507 to Coleman County Medical Center District Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase furniture for patient room visitors. This furniture will be a great addition to the new facility. Pictured left to right, Meagan Harris (Rural Grants Manager), Sarah Beal (CCMC District Foundation President), Clay Vogel (Hospital Administrator), Adam Stevenson (Coleman County Foundation Chairman), Elisa Crutcher (Administrative Assistant) and Melissa Ereman (Director of Nurses).
colemantoday.com
City Council to Meet Thursday for Lengthy Agenda - Some Items in Executive Session
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Mayor, unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. Consent items are considered to be non-controversial and will be voted on in one motion unless a council member asks for separate discussion. The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Foundation Awards Grant to CCYAC to Upgrade Ovens
Coleman County Foundation presented a $15,000 grant award to the Coleman County Youth Activity center. The grant funds will be used to upgrade the ovens in the kitchen of the Bill Franklin Center. Shown are left to right: Meagan Harris (Rural Grants Manager), Sarah Beal, Ann Guess and Sherman Smith (CCYAC board members) and Adam Stevenson (Coleman County Foundation Chairman).
colemantoday.com
2022-2023 Santa Anna SPRING Sports Schedules
The Mountaineers are ready to go! The Santa Anna ISD BASKETBALL, SOFTBALL, TRACK AND TENNIS schedules have been attached to this article and will be located in the SA Sports schedules banner at the top of the SPORTS page. Go Mountaineers!
colemantoday.com
Bluecats Win Tuesday - Playing in Breckenridge Tournament Beginning Thursday
The Bluecats beat Cisco 56 -53 on Tuesday night. Coach Cameron Lowman said, "It was a hard fought game that we were very fortunate to come out with a win. It was a great team effort with a lot of contribution from a lot of people. Down 41-31 going into the 4th we came back to win the game 56-53."
Comments / 0