Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Community Energy Fair took place in Fall River Thursday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With energy prices on the rise, an Energy Fair took place Thursday to help people find a plan that works for them. The event took place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Fall River. “We want our customers to know...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI

Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
ABC6.com

Advocates for homeless protest, disrupt annual tree lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — During the annual Rhode Island State House tree lighting ceremony, dozens of advocates for the homeless protested for increased housing options as winter nears. This was the first ceremony held indoor since the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Dan McKee announced roughly 350...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

The Bird Man who never got caged

On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
JOHNSTON, RI
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Hazmat crews respond to Rhode Island College building in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire and hazmat crews responded to a Rhode Island College building Wednesday night for a contaminated chlorine tank. Fire officials said a chlorine tank at a RIC building on Mount Pleasant Avenue began to expand at about 8 p.m. As a precaution, the building was...
PROVIDENCE, RI

