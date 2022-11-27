TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A large tree died in the front lawn of a home near downtown Tyler, and the homeowner opted to get creative rather than turning it to firewood. Owner of Bearly Making It Chainsaw Carving Cam Dockery was seen today carving an intricate design into a dead tree. This took place in the front lawn of a home at the corner of Shaw Street and College Avenue in the Brick Streets Historic District in Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO