Longview, TX

KLTV

Chainsaw artist carves dead tree in Tyler’s Brick Streets Historic District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A large tree died in the front lawn of a home near downtown Tyler, and the homeowner opted to get creative rather than turning it to firewood. Owner of Bearly Making It Chainsaw Carving Cam Dockery was seen today carving an intricate design into a dead tree. This took place in the front lawn of a home at the corner of Shaw Street and College Avenue in the Brick Streets Historic District in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment, as well as to fund small projects within the department. “It takes a lot of money to run a fire department,” said Peter Riley, the fire chief for...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Winterizing Homes

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. Hannah Harlow will debut at the Miracle Child when she lights the city of Tyler’s Christmas Tree during the annual Christmas Parade on December 1. The Miracle Child has lit the tree every year since 1987.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

UT Health East Texas nurse, son light hospital’s annual Christmas tree

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - From UT Health East Texas:. Ollie Flores always had a calling for helping others, knowing he wanted to work in healthcare from a young age. But after a challenging few years working as a traveling nurse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was facing burnout and had started to think about leaving the profession altogether.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview head coach on the East Texas teams left in playoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While Longview’s football team gets ready for Mansfield Timberview, head coach John King shared his thoughts on the number of other east Texas teams still in the post season. “Yeah, I was looking at that the brackets and how many east Texas schools are left...
LONGVIEW, TX
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The board elected to join the University of Texas system. Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave...
TYLER, TX

