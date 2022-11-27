ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Izzo, Spartans make no excuses after losses in early season gauntlet

South Bend, Ind. — The month of November and its brutal schedule didn’t sneak up on anyone at Michigan State. The Spartans knew exactly what they were in store for – a gauntlet of high-level opponents that included Gonzaga, Kentucky, Alabama and Villanova played in the midst of a challenging amount of travel that included two separate trips to the West Coast and back.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines safe at No. 2 in the playoff, with Buckeyes lurking

Uh-oh-io. Could Ohio State, buried just five days ago by Michigan, be unearthed already? Could a rematch happen as soon as the semifinals on New Year’s Eve? It could, and it’s not even necessarily a longshot. Apparently, it takes more to eliminate the Buckeyes than simply dumping 45 points and 530 yards on them and sticking a flag in their field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami

Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State University trustee resigns, citing lack of transparency

Pat O'Keefe is resigning from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, citing concerns with a lack of transparency and slow cultural change since Larry Nassar was exposed as a serial sexual predator. In O'Keefe's letter of resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Republican businessman from Troy said he was...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tips sought on Pontiac woman missing since September

Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Pontiac woman with mental health issues who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10, 2022, according to authorities. She has not been...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI

