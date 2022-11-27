Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Izzo, Spartans make no excuses after losses in early season gauntlet
South Bend, Ind. — The month of November and its brutal schedule didn’t sneak up on anyone at Michigan State. The Spartans knew exactly what they were in store for – a gauntlet of high-level opponents that included Gonzaga, Kentucky, Alabama and Villanova played in the midst of a challenging amount of travel that included two separate trips to the West Coast and back.
Detroit News
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Detroit News
Meet Michigan football's 'X-factor,' strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may have been overwhelmed by Ben Herbert’s handshake the first time they met, but five years later, he says there’s never been a better hire than Herbert, the football program’s strength and conditioning director. The “It-Factor,” the “X-Factor” —...
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines safe at No. 2 in the playoff, with Buckeyes lurking
Uh-oh-io. Could Ohio State, buried just five days ago by Michigan, be unearthed already? Could a rematch happen as soon as the semifinals on New Year’s Eve? It could, and it’s not even necessarily a longshot. Apparently, it takes more to eliminate the Buckeyes than simply dumping 45 points and 530 yards on them and sticking a flag in their field.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Khary Crump arraigned for role in tunnel incident; others to appear later
The seven Michigan State players involved in the postgame altercation at Michigan last month have all been charged with warrants issued Monday for their role in the incident that took place on Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium. According to court records for 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, redshirt sophomore...
Detroit News
Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami
Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee resigns, citing lack of transparency
Pat O'Keefe is resigning from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, citing concerns with a lack of transparency and slow cultural change since Larry Nassar was exposed as a serial sexual predator. In O'Keefe's letter of resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Republican businessman from Troy said he was...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Detroit News
Tips sought on Pontiac woman missing since September
Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Pontiac woman with mental health issues who has been missing for more than four months. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10, 2022, according to authorities. She has not been...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
Detroit News
150 Oakland County residents had their criminal records expunged. Here's how you can too.
More than 250 criminal convictions of 150 Oakland County residents have been expunged in the past 18 months through the Oakland County Clean Slate Program, according to a county press release. The program launched in spring 2021, aiming to help people wipe their criminal charges from the public record. This...
Detroit News
$1 million investment aims to boost affordable rental housing in Oakland County
Oakland County will allocate $1 million toward developing more affordable rental housing in its communities at a time when the U.S. continues to face a housing supply shortage. The county announced the plans on Monday, saying it would use part of the annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing...
