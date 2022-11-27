Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO