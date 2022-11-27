Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Last time to bid on Festival of Trees is tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today is the last day to attend the YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees, and the live auction event is at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs tonight at 6 p.m. Twenty fully decorated trees are up for auction this year. Online bidding will end today for donated holiday baskets and wreaths.
wyo4news.com
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives $20,000 Grant
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to the Wyoming Community Foundation. The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGC) was granted funds through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round for their members after-school and during the summer.
wyo4news.com
Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow
The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday. The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more...
wyo4news.com
“Lighted Holiday Parade” to take place this Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Lighted Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Downtown Rock Springs. The theme this year is “What Christmas Is All About”. The weather on Saturday during the day should have a high near 25, but as the sun goes down, there will be a low of 10, so remember to bundle up warmly! The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the corner of C Street and Broadway and ending at A Street and Elk Street. (see map below)
wyo4news.com
Carriage company bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Rock Springs
Rock Springs, Wyoming – As the holiday approaches, community members enjoying the downtown area of Rock Springs can count on seeing a team of big horses pulling a carriage and offering free rides courtesy of the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency. Rides times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through December 17th and are available on a first come first serve basis.
wyo4news.com
Oscar Tellefson (April 15, 1930 – November 27, 2022)
Oscar Tellefson, 92, passed away November 27, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, WY after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mt of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.
wyo4news.com
Robert E. Loshonkohl (December 12, 1957 – November 24, 2022)
Robert E. Loshonkohl, 64, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation; no services will be held at his request.
wyo4news.com
Theodore Coet (August 10, 1926 – November 15, 2022)
Theodore (Ted) Coet, 96, died peacefully on November 15, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
wyo4news.com
December 1 is World Aids Day
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — December 1 is WORLD AIDS DAY. A day to unite with others to prevent HIV, support people with HIV, and remember those who have lost their lives to an HIV-related illness. It’s time to end the HIV epidemic across the globe. Call Sweetwater County...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 30 – December 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 29, 2022
Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Comments / 0