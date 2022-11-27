ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Lighted Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Downtown Rock Springs. The theme this year is “What Christmas Is All About”. The weather on Saturday during the day should have a high near 25, but as the sun goes down, there will be a low of 10, so remember to bundle up warmly! The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the corner of C Street and Broadway and ending at A Street and Elk Street. (see map below)

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO