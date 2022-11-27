ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill sticking around with highs in upper 50s

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy December! The clouds return and the Winter-like chill sticks around. We will trade in the wind for clouds to keep highs in the mid to upper 50s. The moisture will continue to increase tonight, and we will have a trio of clouds, fog, and drizzle by tomorrow morning.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin fall colors may extend longer into December

AUSTIN, Texas - The fall colors in Austin slowly started to appear a few weeks ago. Now as November comes to a close, large sections of tree canopies seem to have changed overnight. This late season pop was not anticipated because of the summer drought. "Yeah. You know, it's been...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Power restored in South Austin after mass outage

AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Warm spell ends with another cold front tonight

AUSTIN, Texas - Another warm one is on the weather menu before the next cold front arrives tonight. Today will get off to a cloudy and dreary start but will look much better by the afternoon with a heavy dose of sunshine. Then you factor in a strong southwesterly wind...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers

AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy