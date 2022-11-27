Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
fox7austin.com
Winter-like chill sticking around with highs in upper 50s
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy December! The clouds return and the Winter-like chill sticks around. We will trade in the wind for clouds to keep highs in the mid to upper 50s. The moisture will continue to increase tonight, and we will have a trio of clouds, fog, and drizzle by tomorrow morning.
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
fox7austin.com
Austin fall colors may extend longer into December
AUSTIN, Texas - The fall colors in Austin slowly started to appear a few weeks ago. Now as November comes to a close, large sections of tree canopies seem to have changed overnight. This late season pop was not anticipated because of the summer drought. "Yeah. You know, it's been...
Lakeway’s Austin Salt Cave relocating to South Austin
Seen is Salt and Soles, a health spa in Nashville, Tennessee. Austin Salt Cave will be relocating its health spa from Lakeway to South Austin beginning in the first quarter of 2023. (Dylan Skye Aycock/Community Impact) Austin Salt Cave, a spa constructed to mimic the environment inside a salt mine,...
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
fox7austin.com
Warm spell ends with another cold front tonight
AUSTIN, Texas - Another warm one is on the weather menu before the next cold front arrives tonight. Today will get off to a cloudy and dreary start but will look much better by the afternoon with a heavy dose of sunshine. Then you factor in a strong southwesterly wind...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Power outage in South Austin affects more than 18,000 customers
A power outage Wednesday morning in south Austin affected more than 18,000 Austin Energy customers, including several Austin ISD campuses across the area.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
kut.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
Power restored to AISD schools, most Austin Energy customers after outage
Several Austin ISD schools and the district's Central Office are without power Wednesday morning, but school operations are carrying on.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
AFD: Car crashes into condos in north Austin
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a condominium building near Burnet Road early Wednesday morning.
