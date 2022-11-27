Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program awarded County Innovation winner by MACo
ANNAPOLIS — This year’s rural County Innovation Award presented by the Maryland Association of Counties was awarded to the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program for Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. MACo’s County Innovation Award was established to recognize superb and leading-edge county programs that improve overall...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts commission exploring ways of bridging behavioral health workforce gaps
(The Center Square) – With a little more than a month to go before Massachusetts’ next legislative session, a group of panelists across different specialties in the behavioral health field are exploring ways of bridging gaps in the profession. Mirroring a scenario experienced across many areas of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois releasing $20 Million in security funding grants for nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Grant money is being set aside to increase security for nonprofits in Illinois. “Houses of worship have been attacked with gun violence. There have been bomb threats to a variety of institutions,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, told The Center Square. “The volume and increasing commonality of hate crimes and hate attacks requires taking steps to keep people safe.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report finds most Louisiana kindergarteners reading below grade level: 'It is concerning'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Less than half of Louisiana's youngest learners are reading on grade level despite small gains for first, second and third graders, according to a new state report. Only 39.2% of kindergarten students who started school this fall met the literacy benchmarks, down from 41.5% last year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Equipment grants award to state and local Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90% of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase new equipment. The grants were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers
(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Area School Board picks Best as leader in 5-4 vote
The Wyoming Area School Board voted 5-4 to elect Lara Best as board president during a reorganization meeting on Thursday. Michael Supey, who had served as board president for the past year, received four votes. Best was elected to a four-year term on the school board in 2019. The following...
KPVI Newschannel 6
FCC offers broadband access map for consideration
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map. Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians. “This map is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina charter schools show fifth-highest enrollment gains nationally
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's charter schools had the fifth-highest enrollment gains in the nation during the pandemic, according to new research from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. The November report shows charter school enrollment in North Carolina increased by 8,528 students between the 2019-20 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced a new committee that will study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members and several farm advocacy groups. In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds announces federal grants to homeownership programs
Iowa will devote $20 million to expanding opportunities for homeownership using federal pandemic assistance funds, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday. The Iowa Finance Authority will award grants to 15 organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, to assist with 91 homes across the state. Among the organizations to benefit is Iowa Heartland...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Announces the 2023 Annual Prayer Breakfast
Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise. A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15th, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election board to approve additional pay for poll workers who stayed late on Election Day
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to approve additional pay for poll workers who worked an extra two hours on Election Day last month. County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered polling sites to stay open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., on Nov....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey seeks private entity to take over veterans homes
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is looking a third-party partner to take over its problem-plagued veterans homes amid ongoing scrutiny from the federal government. On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy directed the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to begin soliciting proposals from private vendors with expertise in running long-term care facilities to take over the operations of the state's three veteran homes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois legislators and advocates push for resources to address fentanyl overdoses
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United States' southern border with Mexico.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois' unemployment debt
(The Center Square) – Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state's unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state's remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Comments / 0