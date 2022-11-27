Less stress over the holidays

ATHENS — Does the stress of preparing for holidays hit you like a sledgehammer? Are you Googling new recipes the night before the feast to find the perfect sides? Does a relative want grandma’s cornbread stuffing instead of the Stouffer’s you had planned to prepare?

Let’s face it: The holidays may look picture-perfect on social media, but in reality, they may not be so full of harmony and smiles. Hosting a Thanksgiving meal means giving careful attention to all the details, like the guest list, place settings, menu and time of day, in addition to the cooking, cleaning and entertaining.