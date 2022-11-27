Lionel Messi close to becoming highest-paid MLS player ever with move to Inter Miami

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign for MLS side Inter Miami at the end of the season, with the Argentine's current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Co-owned by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, Inter Miami were founded just four years ago and played their first MLS game in March 2020. Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have both turned out for the Florida-based club, with Messi set to be the league's biggest-ever signing.

The Times is reporting that the 35-year-old is set to become the highest paid player in the history of the MLS, should he sign the deal being offered to him.

Messi's current contract at PSG is reportedly worth more than a million a week, but expires at the end of the season - he would consequently have to take a pay cut to join Inter Miami, as a result.

Officially, Messi and Inter Miami are able to negotiate terms six months before the expiration of his PSG contract, but it is believed talks have already started.

Playing in America has long been an ambition of Messi, and the Argentine had some offers from the States prior to joining PSG in the summer of 2021.

He told Spanish broadcaster La Sexta nearly two years ago: "I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like."

Messi has played 39 Ligue 1 games for PSG since joining 18 months ago, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 24. 12 Champions League games have yielded 9 overall goals, too.

He added the Ligue 1 title to his trophy cabinet last season as well, and is currently targeting World Cup 2022 victory with his country. Two goals in the opening two games of Argentina's campaign in Qatar has shown his class, despite losing to Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture.

