WGAL
Guinea pig breeder charged with animal cruelty in Lancaster County
A Lancaster County guinea pig operation has been charged with animal cruelty and neglect. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals spoke with the state police after finding guinea pigs dead, denied veterinary care, and attacked by other severely stressed animals at David and Malinda King’s local guinea pig–breeding operation.
Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!
LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Jarvis, is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Jarvis, a 7-year-old boxer mix, is a sweet and active pup who gets along with everyone he meets. Melody Sanders, CEO of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, describes Jarvis...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue in Heidelberg Township, York County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. Details are limited at this time, but a person was pulled out of the water in Heidelberg Township around 10:20 a.m. WGAL is working to get more information. Stay with us for updates.
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
WGAL
Police say suspect burned victim's hand, tried to rob smoke shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a person tried to steal money at a Manheim Township smoke shop on Thursday morning and burned a person's hand. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. at Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike. "(The suspect) attempted to grab $7.00 that was on top...
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
WGAL
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
WGAL
2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
York Police K-9 Gunther Recovering After Getting Stabbed in Cornish Stand-Off
During a 10-hour stand-off in Cornish, K-9 Günther was stabbed twice. Günther is six years old and his handler is York Police Sergeant Jon Rogers. Sgt. Rogers was by his side. He told WGME 13,. My job at that point was trying to keep Gunther as safe as...
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
WGAL
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
WGAL
Christmas spirit helping York police with community outreach
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Christmas spirit is helping York police reach out to the community. It is a power of Santa Claus, and police are using his spirit to promote a stronger relationship with the community. A Christmas tree glows in the lobby of the York police headquarters....
WGAL
Crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-83 in Swatara Township for nearly seven hours
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A frightening-looking crash involving four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, shut down Interstate 83 in Dauphin County for nearly seven hours. Video above: Crash scene. The crash happened Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-83 in Swatara Township between Exit 44B: 19th Street...
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
WGAL
Shots fired on Thanksgiving outside East Hempfield Township restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, are investigating after they said shots were fired outside a restaurant early Thanksgiving morning. Police said they were called to Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:44...
abc27.com
Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
abc27.com
Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store
CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
