York County, PA

WGAL

Guinea pig breeder charged with animal cruelty in Lancaster County

A Lancaster County guinea pig operation has been charged with animal cruelty and neglect. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals spoke with the state police after finding guinea pigs dead, denied veterinary care, and attacked by other severely stressed animals at David and Malinda King’s local guinea pig–breeding operation.
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Jarvis, is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Jarvis, a 7-year-old boxer mix, is a sweet and active pup who gets along with everyone he meets. Melody Sanders, CEO of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, describes Jarvis...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit

(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
DOVER, PA
WGAL

Christmas spirit helping York police with community outreach

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Christmas spirit is helping York police reach out to the community. It is a power of Santa Claus, and police are using his spirit to promote a stronger relationship with the community. A Christmas tree glows in the lobby of the York police headquarters....
YORK, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Leola man dies after being struck by car in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Leola which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to police, officers, along with fire and ambulance units, were dispatched at 3:17 am. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County man arrested for allegedly stealing money from hardware store

CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

