Austin, TX

Austin-based ICON to build on the moon with NASA

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-based homebuilder ICON is making one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind by signing a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon. In a release from ICON, the 3D-home builder will soon venture into a new frontier of...
