ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cgbsk_0jP88kGv00

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car maker, is officially headed to the United States market, which makes the U.S. its first export market. According to Reuters , VinFast already shipped 999 of its VF 8 electric SUVs to the ‘States and they’re currently on their way, with deliveries beginning in December.

Some of those 999 VinFast EVs will go to Autonomy, the electric car subscription service, but many of them will also reach customers who ordered the car. Though, VinFast didn’t provide any specific numbers. While VinFast originally hoped to ship 5,000 cars in its maiden delivery, production delays forced the EV maker to cut that number back. Why 999? It’s a lucky number in Vietnam. “There is no luckier number than 999,” said VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ex8e_0jP88kGv00

According to Thuy, there’s already a second shipment to the U.S. planned for January, though it’s unclear how many will be shipped. This first shipment marks the beginning of what VinFast hopes will be a long, fruitful career in the U.S. market. VinFast plans on building a factory in North Carolina, which it claims will immediately make its vehicles eligible for the federal tax incentives laid out by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. However, as part of the IRA, automakers need to source at least 50 percent of battery minerals from North America or U.S. allies, something that even U.S. automakers claim is difficult. So it’s unclear how VinFast will meet such requirements but Thuy claims its cars will do so as soon as they’re built in the U.S.

The VinFast VF 8 is a midsize, five-seat electric SUV which, in the U.S. market, will only come in dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. However, there will be two power options: a entry-level car with 348 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque or an upgraded 402 horsepower and 457 pound-feet. There will be two battery options, a standard range (82 kWh) and an extended range (87.7 kWh), both of which will be available with either powertrain. In the less powerful version, the standard battery will provide 260 miles of range, while the extended battery will get 292 miles. The more powerful version gets 248 miles and 277 miles, respectively.

VinFast made big headlines recently with its battery subscription service. Essentially, the starting price of the VF 8 is $42,200 with an additional battery subscription, or $57,00 with the battery price included. For the VF 8, that battery subscription is $169 per month.

It will be interesting to see how U.S. customers respond to VinFast. So far, the U.S. market has been pretty welcoming to EV startups, with brands like Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian all doing relatively well. However, VinFast is essentially unknown to most American customers, so I’m curious to see how it does, especially if it starts building them in North Carolina.

Got tips? Send ’em over to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 6

Related
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
findingfarina.com

What Is the Average Credit Score in America?

When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
WISCONSIN STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy