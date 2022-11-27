Louisville RB Trevion Cooley to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Trevion Cooley will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"As I write this heartfelt message to all of Card Nation, I would like to thank all of you for the love and support over the last two years," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I would I also like to thank the coaching staff, trainers, and academic staff for supporting me throughout my time as a Cardinal.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to show some of the things I can do. To my teammates/my brothers the best has yet to come and I can't wait to see what life have in store for all of you. Although my time as a Cardinal has come to an end I wish my former teammates and coaches nothing but the best."

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Cooley cannot officially enter the portal until next week. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Cooley is the first Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season. He is the second to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

His addition to the portal is not one that comes as much of a surprise. The 5-foot-10, 211-pound back did not see any action in Louisville last four games of the season, and had even been recently removed from the Cardinals' online roster. Playing in seven games, Cooley finished the season as Louisville's fourth-leading rusher with 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Knightdale, N.C. native made waves in 2021 as a true freshman. As the backup to Jalen Mitchell at running back, Cooley still managed to tally 431 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also catching 12 passes out of the backfield for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooley finishes his Louisville career with 145 rushing attempts for 709 yards and three touchdowns, and 21 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

