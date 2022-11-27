ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville RB Trevion Cooley to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Trevion Cooley will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"As I write this heartfelt message to all of Card Nation, I would like to thank all of you for the love and support over the last two years," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I would I also like to thank the coaching staff, trainers, and academic staff for supporting me throughout my time as a Cardinal.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to show some of the things I can do. To my teammates/my brothers the best has yet to come and I can't wait to see what life have in store for all of you. Although my time as a Cardinal has come to an end I wish my former teammates and coaches nothing but the best."

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Cooley cannot officially enter the portal until next week. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Cooley is the first Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season. He is the second to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

His addition to the portal is not one that comes as much of a surprise. The 5-foot-10, 211-pound back did not see any action in Louisville last four games of the season, and had even been recently removed from the Cardinals' online roster. Playing in seven games, Cooley finished the season as Louisville's fourth-leading rusher with 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Knightdale, N.C. native made waves in 2021 as a true freshman. As the backup to Jalen Mitchell at running back, Cooley still managed to tally 431 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also catching 12 passes out of the backfield for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooley finishes his Louisville career with 145 rushing attempts for 709 yards and three touchdowns, and 21 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville

Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FAST BREAK | Calipari goes to bat for Bellarmine with the NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before he talked about his team's 80-61 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari did some work for the Knights' program from his considerable national pulpit. Calipari said that the NCAA has no excuse for not immediately changing its rules to allow Bellarmine,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

12 Cardinals Receive 2022 All-ACC Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football team saw 12 of its players claim All-Atlantic Coast Conference status as announced Tuesday by the conference office. Linebacker Yasir Abdullah headlined the group by earning first-team honors, while offensive linemen Caleb Chandler and Bryan Hudson and wide receiver Tyler Hudson captured second team accolades. Defensive end Yaya Diaby, placekicker James Turner and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark were tabbed on the third team. Running back Tiyon Evans, tight end Marshon Ford, offensive tackle Renato Brown, defensive end Ashton Gillotte, linebacker Momo Sanogo and punter Mark Vassett earned honorable mention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy