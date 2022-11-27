LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

The Buccaneers open up the second half of their season against the Browns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) open up the second half of their season against the Cleveland Browns (3-7). The Buccaneers are finally starting to find their footing after back to back victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. It took a last second touchdown to take down the Rams but the team handled the Seahawks in Germany prior to a BYE week.

The Buccaneers will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette but rookie Rachaad White is coming off his best performance as a pro. White and quarterback Tom Brady have been developing better chemistry over the middle part of the 2022 season. Cleveland may be in a slump but Tampa Bay's defense will be tested by the duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett tossed for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Nolan Turner, and guard Luke Goedeke are inactive for the Buccaneers. That means rookie running back Rachaad White will start while veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea will also be available.

— Quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, cornerback Greg Newsome II, running back Demetric Felton Jr, defensive end Chase Winovich, and defensive tackle Tommy Toagia are inactive for the Browns.

FIRST QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers' defense took the field first to start the game. Multiple plays by Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb helped lead a touchdown scoring drive for the Browns.

— A trick reverse sweep by Anthony Schwartz went 31 yards into the endzone giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

— Rachaad White breaks open a 35-yard gain on the ground. Longest run of the season for the Buccaneers.

— Tom Brady connects with Julio Jones for a 6-yard gain in the redzone.

— Brady on third and five stays in the pocket keeping eyes downfield to find Chris Godwin for a 10-yard touchdown play to tie the game at 7.

— Jacoby Brissett grabs a first down on the ground with a 10-yard gain. While running out of bounds Devin White shoves Brissett and is flagged for a late hit.

— Carlton Davis almost comes down with an interception but it goes incomplete. Davis is down on the field after the play being looked at by trainers.

— Davis walks off the field under his own power. Seems like a face injury for the defensive back.

— Cleveland's Cade York hits a 51-yard field goal to give the Browns a 10-7 lead with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.

— Brady's next drive is ruined on 3rd and 2 with Cleveland tipping the pass and causing it to go incomplete.

— Carlton Davis returns to the game on defense for Tampa Bay.

SECOND QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers make a stop on defense against the Browns to kill their drive. Nice tackles and coverage in the defensive backfield by Tampa Bay.

— Tampa Bay goes three and out and punts right back to Cleveland. The Browns take over at their own 30 with 9:53 remaining in the half.

— Brissett to Chubb for 16 yards and a first down.

— Brissett breaks out of a tackle attempt from Sean Murphy-Bunting and scrambles for 17 yards.

— Akiem Hicks brings down Chubb for a loss to make it third and short.

— Kareem Hunt explodes up the middle and runs over Mike Edwards for a conversion that pushes Cleveland into the red zone.

— A holding penalty sets the Browns back to 1st and 20.

— Back to back tackles for loss force Cleveland into a field goal attempt.

— York misses badly from 39 yards out. The Buccaneers have the ball at their own 29 with 3:53 remaining in the half.

— Offensive pass interference negates a catch from Mike Evans and makes it 1st and 20.

— Brady throws short to Godwin and he cuts up for nine yards.

— Godwin brings in another pass but he's just short of the line to gain as we move to the two-minute warning. The Buccaneers have a decision to make from their own 38.

— Brady sneaks up the middle for a first down.

— Godwin gets open in the middle for 23 yards as the Buccaneers move to the Browns' 30.

— Cameron Brate is brought down short of the line. Tampa Bay will attempt a field goal with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Ryan Succop connects from 42 yards out to the game at 10.

— The Browns bring out the kickoff to their own 44 with 31 seconds remaining in the half. No timeouts but enough time to get into scoring position.

— Brissett attempts a hail mary and it's intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone to conclude the opening half.

THIRD QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay begins the second half at its own 25.

— White is brought down for a loss to start off the opening possession of the third quarter.

— Brady is sacked by Jordan Elliott to bring up 3rd and 18.

— The Buccaneers open up the second half with a three and out.

— The Browns respond with a three and out of their own.

— Tampa Bay takes over at its own 20 following a touchback.

— Brady hits Evans on the outside for 28 yards.

— Julio Jones takes the end around and gains 16 yards.

— Godwin makes his seventh catch of the afternoon to move the Buccaneers into the red zone.

— Brady throws out to rookie tight end Ko Kieft for a touchdown. The Buccaneers lead 17-10 with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter.

— The Browns have the ball at their own 25.

— Chubb fights for 11 yards and a first down.

— Keanu Neal sticks David Njoku to bring up 3rd and 3.

— Carlton Davis breaks up a pass and Cleveland elects to punt again.

— Tampa Bay takes over at its own 11.

— Godwin catches two passes but the Buccaneers go three and out for the fourth time today.

— Jake Camarda's punt travels 63 yards as the Browns get the ball at their own 38.

— Anthony Nelson sacks Brissett to begin the drive.

— Keanu Neal gets to Brissett on a blitz to force another three and out. Defenses dominating on both sides over the last couple of possessions.

— White finds room for a first down.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— Pass interference on Cleveland extends the drive.

— Brate comes up short of the first down and the Buccaneers decide to punt.

— The Browns have the ball at their own 20 with 12:33 remaining and trailing by a touchdown.

— Chubb gets into Buccaneer territory with a run.

— Devin White and Carl Nassib combine for a sack on Brissett.

— Amari Cooper drops a pass on fourth down and the Browns turn it over.

— White picks up five yards to make it 3rd and 5.

— Brady misses on third down and the Buccaneers are forced to punt once again.

— Tampa Bay pins Cleveland at its own five with 6:59 remaining.

— Brissett hits Cooper on third down for a conversion.

— The Browns convert another third down with a pass to Njoku.

— Rakeem Nunez-Roches gets to Brissett for a sack. The Browns have no choice but to punt.

— White is stopped for a loss. 2nd and 13 with 2:30 remaining as Cleveland calls its first timeout.

— Brady is sacked and Tampa Bay will punt.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones returns the kick 12 yards to the Tampa Bay 46.

— Chubb explodes up the left side for 28 yards as Cleveland enters the red zone looking to tie the game.

— White breaks up a pass intended for Kareem Hunt. 3rd and 9.

— Njoku makes a ridiculous one-handed catch in the end zone with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Browns will kick the extra point.

— Tampa Bay and Cleveland are tied at 17.

— Brady threads the needle to Jones to get the Buccaneers over midfield with eight seconds remaining.

— Brate drops the pass with two seconds left and Tampa Bay is forced to throw a hail mary.

— The pass is incomplete and this game is headed to overtime.

OVERTIME:

— The Buccaneers win the toss and take the football.

— Offsides on the Browns gives Tampa Bay a first down.

— Brady's pass for Brate is broken up and makes it 3rd and 4.

— Brady hits Godwin on the outside for a conversion.

— White catches a pass to move the Buccaneers past midfield.

— Good coverage forces an incompletion and brings up another 3rd 4.

— Illegal hands to the face takes a first down off the board for the Buccaneers. Instead it's 3rd and 14.

— The pass is well short and Tampa Bay punts. Cleveland has the ball at its own 21.

— Nassib takes down Chubb for a loss of two yards.

— Holding on the Browns pushes them back to 2nd and 21 from their own 10.

— White lays a stick on Hunt and Cleveland will have to punt as well.

— The Buccaneers are called for a block in the back on the punt return - placing the ball at their own 19.

— Brady throws out to Godwin for a first down.

— Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs is leaving the game on a cart after it appeared he was rolled up on.

— Brady is sacked by Myles Garrett. Out comes the punt team for the eighth time.

— Cleveland takes over at its own 29 with 2:45 remaining in the period.

— Brissett throws a dart and Cooper bounces off a tackle and fights for extra yardage.

— Chubb cuts back and gets a couple of yards to set up third and short.

— Carlton Davis gets beat and Cooper gets all the way down to the 2. This one is a kick away from being done.

— Chubb is stopped for no gain with 30 seconds left in overtime.

— The Browns call timeout with 24 seconds remaining. 2nd and goal.

— Chubb up the middle for a touchdown. Cleveland shocks Tampa Bay, 23-17.

