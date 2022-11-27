ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBk3l_0jP88LOs00

The Buccaneers open up the second half of their season against the Browns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) open up the second half of their season against the Cleveland Browns (3-7). The Buccaneers are finally starting to find their footing after back to back victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. It took a last second touchdown to take down the Rams but the team handled the Seahawks in Germany prior to a BYE week.

READ MORE: Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea practices, but will he play in Cleveland?

The Buccaneers will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette but rookie Rachaad White is coming off his best performance as a pro. White and quarterback Tom Brady have been developing better chemistry over the middle part of the 2022 season. Cleveland may be in a slump but Tampa Bay's defense will be tested by the duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett tossed for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo.

BucsGameday will be providing live updates throughout the day on BucsGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Nolan Turner, and guard Luke Goedeke are inactive for the Buccaneers. That means rookie running back Rachaad White will start while veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea will also be available.

— Quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, cornerback Greg Newsome II, running back Demetric Felton Jr, defensive end Chase Winovich, and defensive tackle Tommy Toagia are inactive for the Browns.

FIRST QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers' defense took the field first to start the game. Multiple plays by Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb helped lead a touchdown scoring drive for the Browns.

— A trick reverse sweep by Anthony Schwartz went 31 yards into the endzone giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

— Rachaad White breaks open a 35-yard gain on the ground. Longest run of the season for the Buccaneers.

— Tom Brady connects with Julio Jones for a 6-yard gain in the redzone.

— Brady on third and five stays in the pocket keeping eyes downfield to find Chris Godwin for a 10-yard touchdown play to tie the game at 7.

— Jacoby Brissett grabs a first down on the ground with a 10-yard gain. While running out of bounds Devin White shoves Brissett and is flagged for a late hit.

— Carlton Davis almost comes down with an interception but it goes incomplete. Davis is down on the field after the play being looked at by trainers.

— Davis walks off the field under his own power. Seems like a face injury for the defensive back.

— Cleveland's Cade York hits a 51-yard field goal to give the Browns a 10-7 lead with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.

— Brady's next drive is ruined on 3rd and 2 with Cleveland tipping the pass and causing it to go incomplete.

— Carlton Davis returns to the game on defense for Tampa Bay.

SECOND QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers make a stop on defense against the Browns to kill their drive. Nice tackles and coverage in the defensive backfield by Tampa Bay.

— Tampa Bay goes three and out and punts right back to Cleveland. The Browns take over at their own 30 with 9:53 remaining in the half.

— Brissett to Chubb for 16 yards and a first down.

— Brissett breaks out of a tackle attempt from Sean Murphy-Bunting and scrambles for 17 yards.

— Akiem Hicks brings down Chubb for a loss to make it third and short.

— Kareem Hunt explodes up the middle and runs over Mike Edwards for a conversion that pushes Cleveland into the red zone.

— A holding penalty sets the Browns back to 1st and 20.

— Back to back tackles for loss force Cleveland into a field goal attempt.

— York misses badly from 39 yards out. The Buccaneers have the ball at their own 29 with 3:53 remaining in the half.

— Offensive pass interference negates a catch from Mike Evans and makes it 1st and 20.

— Brady throws short to Godwin and he cuts up for nine yards.

— Godwin brings in another pass but he's just short of the line to gain as we move to the two-minute warning. The Buccaneers have a decision to make from their own 38.

— Brady sneaks up the middle for a first down.

— Godwin gets open in the middle for 23 yards as the Buccaneers move to the Browns' 30.

— Cameron Brate is brought down short of the line. Tampa Bay will attempt a field goal with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Ryan Succop connects from 42 yards out to the game at 10.

— The Browns bring out the kickoff to their own 44 with 31 seconds remaining in the half. No timeouts but enough time to get into scoring position.

— Brissett attempts a hail mary and it's intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone to conclude the opening half.

THIRD QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay begins the second half at its own 25.

— White is brought down for a loss to start off the opening possession of the third quarter.

— Brady is sacked by Jordan Elliott to bring up 3rd and 18.

— The Buccaneers open up the second half with a three and out.

— The Browns respond with a three and out of their own.

— Tampa Bay takes over at its own 20 following a touchback.

— Brady hits Evans on the outside for 28 yards.

— Julio Jones takes the end around and gains 16 yards.

— Godwin makes his seventh catch of the afternoon to move the Buccaneers into the red zone.

— Brady throws out to rookie tight end Ko Kieft for a touchdown. The Buccaneers lead 17-10 with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter.

— The Browns have the ball at their own 25.

— Chubb fights for 11 yards and a first down.

— Keanu Neal sticks David Njoku to bring up 3rd and 3.

— Carlton Davis breaks up a pass and Cleveland elects to punt again.

— Tampa Bay takes over at its own 11.

— Godwin catches two passes but the Buccaneers go three and out for the fourth time today.

— Jake Camarda's punt travels 63 yards as the Browns get the ball at their own 38.

— Anthony Nelson sacks Brissett to begin the drive.

— Keanu Neal gets to Brissett on a blitz to force another three and out. Defenses dominating on both sides over the last couple of possessions.

— White finds room for a first down.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— Pass interference on Cleveland extends the drive.

— Brate comes up short of the first down and the Buccaneers decide to punt.

— The Browns have the ball at their own 20 with 12:33 remaining and trailing by a touchdown.

— Chubb gets into Buccaneer territory with a run.

— Devin White and Carl Nassib combine for a sack on Brissett.

— Amari Cooper drops a pass on fourth down and the Browns turn it over.

— White picks up five yards to make it 3rd and 5.

— Brady misses on third down and the Buccaneers are forced to punt once again.

— Tampa Bay pins Cleveland at its own five with 6:59 remaining.

— Brissett hits Cooper on third down for a conversion.

— The Browns convert another third down with a pass to Njoku.

— Rakeem Nunez-Roches gets to Brissett for a sack. The Browns have no choice but to punt.

— White is stopped for a loss. 2nd and 13 with 2:30 remaining as Cleveland calls its first timeout.

— Brady is sacked and Tampa Bay will punt.

— Donovan Peoples-Jones returns the kick 12 yards to the Tampa Bay 46.

— Chubb explodes up the left side for 28 yards as Cleveland enters the red zone looking to tie the game.

— White breaks up a pass intended for Kareem Hunt. 3rd and 9.

— Njoku makes a ridiculous one-handed catch in the end zone with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Browns will kick the extra point.

— Tampa Bay and Cleveland are tied at 17.

— Brady threads the needle to Jones to get the Buccaneers over midfield with eight seconds remaining.

— Brate drops the pass with two seconds left and Tampa Bay is forced to throw a hail mary.

— The pass is incomplete and this game is headed to overtime.

OVERTIME:

— The Buccaneers win the toss and take the football.

— Offsides on the Browns gives Tampa Bay a first down.

— Brady's pass for Brate is broken up and makes it 3rd and 4.

— Brady hits Godwin on the outside for a conversion.

— White catches a pass to move the Buccaneers past midfield.

— Good coverage forces an incompletion and brings up another 3rd 4.

— Illegal hands to the face takes a first down off the board for the Buccaneers. Instead it's 3rd and 14.

— The pass is well short and Tampa Bay punts. Cleveland has the ball at its own 21.

— Nassib takes down Chubb for a loss of two yards.

— Holding on the Browns pushes them back to 2nd and 21 from their own 10.

— White lays a stick on Hunt and Cleveland will have to punt as well.

— The Buccaneers are called for a block in the back on the punt return - placing the ball at their own 19.

— Brady throws out to Godwin for a first down.

— Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs is leaving the game on a cart after it appeared he was rolled up on.

— Brady is sacked by Myles Garrett. Out comes the punt team for the eighth time.

— Cleveland takes over at its own 29 with 2:45 remaining in the period.

— Brissett throws a dart and Cooper bounces off a tackle and fights for extra yardage.

— Chubb cuts back and gets a couple of yards to set up third and short.

— Carlton Davis gets beat and Cooper gets all the way down to the 2. This one is a kick away from being done.

— Chubb is stopped for no gain with 30 seconds left in overtime.

— The Browns call timeout with 24 seconds remaining. 2nd and goal.

— Chubb up the middle for a touchdown. Cleveland shocks Tampa Bay, 23-17.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Rookie ready for Bigger Role on Offense

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
FanSided

Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig

A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
FanSided

Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers

Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss

Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready

Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy