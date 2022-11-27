Read full article on original website
Some Cobb County voters still awaiting absentee ballots
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say they haven’t received their absentee ballot. The Cobb County Board of Elections director says all of the absentee ballots that were requested were mailed, but the Thanksgiving holiday could cause some delays on the receiving end. “There were...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Clayton doubles early voter turnout overnight
Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office released Tuesday shows Clayton County voters doubled their early-voting efforts between Sunday and Monday. As of the close of polls Monday, 6% of Clayton County voters have cast early or advance ballots. On Sunday, 2% had voted, while another 4% had voted by Monday.
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts Countians pick Walker, Collins, Kemp and Jones in General Election
JACKSON — Just over 9,700 Butts County voters mailed in their votes, turned out early to cast their ballots and voted in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the 2022 General Election. In one local race on the ballot, for Butts County Commission, District 4 incumbent J. Keith Douglas...
Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
Either state GOP chairman David Shafer or 10 other Republicans who falsely purported to be Georgia’s presidential electo...
More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
claytoncrescent.org
News for people, not for profit
Today is Giving Tuesday, a day when nonprofits like The Clayton Crescent send out e-mail appeals and social media blasts seeking donations to keep their operations going. Your gift is matched by NewsMatch, which makes grants to hundreds of nonprofit newsrooms all over the United States. We’d like to tell...
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Detention Officer arrested in Monroe County after four wheeler chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Crawford County Detention Officer is in Monroe County Jail after running from deputies on a four-wheeler in Culloden, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Detention Captain Corey King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on...
Thieves might be stealing ballots from your mailbox, but they don’t want your vote
ATLANTA — Mail thieves are stealing absentee ballots, but they are not trying to steal your vote. November 28 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Senate runoff election. Channel 2 Action News has learned that some of those ballots are landing in the hands of...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Brandy Oglesby is new Leisure Services program coordinator
JACKSON — Brandy Oglesby has joined the Butts County Department of Leisure Services as the new program coordinator. A native of Newton County, Oglesby is a 2003 graduate of Newton County High School.
Jackson EMC to return $15 million in refunds to members
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is mailing approximately 220,000 current and former members their share of a total of $15 million in margin refund checks. Margins are refunded for a combination of years. According to Jackson EMC, this year, margin refunds will go to those who received electric service from...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom tells Atlanta City Council she sought intervention for troubled 12-year-old
ATLANTA - The mother of a pre-teen shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta told city council members Monday she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his involvement in crime. Deerica Charles spoke emotionally at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, as one council member called for a tougher...
