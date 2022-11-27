Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Related
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
Very Valuable Decoration Extremely Hot Commodity in Buffalo
Does anyone have one of these? This classic, Christmas ceramic decoration seemed like a household staple at one point and they are making quite the comeback. Now, people are willing to pay more than the $10 that someone once paid. Yours may be missing a light bulb or too, but...
Buffalo’s Must Try Restaurants Before The End Of The Year
CARMINE'S - A perfect place for a date night or a family dinner, Carmine's moved to a new location in Williamsville this year but still serves the same homemade amazing Italian food that they did for years in East Amherst. Lago 210 - Located right on the shores of Lake...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Coffee & Stone Cafe is a Modern Hub for Breakfast & Lunch Along the Canal in NT
Located in North Tonawanda along the canal, Webster Street is quickly becoming a well-rounded dining and entertainment district. The new Coffee & Stone Cafe is just the latest feather in Webster Street’s cap and a needed addition. You might tend to only think about entertainment strips like Webster Street...
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
buffalorising.com
BuffaBlo, Lawn Blow-Ups
Yes, they are finally here. The lawn blow-ups that everyone has been waiting for. These Buffalo-themed lawn ornaments are the perfect answer to spicing up the same old same old when it comes to lawn decorations. We’ve all seen the super tacky blow-ups, and the seasonal ones, but we’ve never had an opportunity to bedazzle our lawns with anything super special, with a Buffalo touch.
buffalospree.com
Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven
Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York
You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
buffalorising.com
SantaCon Buffalo 2022
Buffalo Santas unite on Saturday, December 3. Be there or be on the naughty list!. You better watch out… on Saturday, December 3, at 1:30pm, as the 2022 SantaCon takes to the streets of Buffalo. Each year, around this time, cities around the world prepare for a sea of red suits to assemble in districts where there are a concentration of bars and restaurants.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: 395 Ganson Street
Non-profit organization Hope Rising Together is converting the Spencer Kellogg & Sons Inc. complex at 395 Ganson Street into its new headquarters. The group serves the underprivileged in the Buffalo area and in Sierra Leone in West Africa. The complex is located north of Buffalo Riverworks.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
buffalorising.com
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Concert to Benefit the Elmwood Village Association
If you enjoy shopping at the Bidwell Farmers Market, sampling varied musical performances at Porchfest, picnics at the free summer concert series in the gorgeous Olmsted Parkway system, and numerous other special events, you may not be aware it’s all thanks to the efforts of the volunteers of the Elmwood Village Association (EVA). This holiday season, in addition to the annual tree lighting, which will be held Tuesday, December 6th at 6:00 PM at the Lafayette Presbyterian Church, the EVA will also present a concert featuring the award-winning Ed Croft Trio, featuring the music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.
buffalorising.com
Free Fixes at the Dare to Repair Cafe!
When your stuff breaks, don’t ditch it – fix it! Don’t know how? The fixers with Dare to Repair will show you. Join The Tool Library and Buffalo Recycles for their December Dare to Repair Cafe on Saturday, December 3rd at 11AM at the Frank E. Merriweather Public Library.
Sahlen’s Has a New Version of Their Buffalo Favorite Hot Dogs
We're officially in the holidays season and that means that holiday parties will be becoming more frequent as we get closer to Christmas Day and New Year's. The holidays are a chance for people to take vacations and have some rest and relaxation, after a busy 2022. Many hold holiday parties on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Comments / 1