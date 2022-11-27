ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lee County Domestic Animal Services to temporarily close Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will be temporarily closed Tuesday, December 6, to install necessary upgrades to its database. Animal Services is about to reach a milestone mark of one million pets in the system database due to the population growth in Lee County. Upgrading...
One dead after semi, train collide

CLEWISTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a semi trailer was killed when his truck hit a train early Monday in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 2:45 a.m. crash closed U.S. 27 in Clewiston for several hours. Clewiston is about 60 miles east of Fort Myers. Investigators...
CLEWISTON, FL
Man guilty of aggravated assault against law enforcement in Fort Myers

A man was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault against law enforcement after barricading himself inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s in 2021. Marlon Aaron Illescas, 42, was found guilty as charged of six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Two in Cape Coral arrested after child consumes THC gummies

Two people are behind bars after police say a 6-year-old got into weed gummies at a Cape Coral home and ended up in the ICU. Cape Coral police say Keri Garcia and James Sneider face child neglect charges. The child had trouble waking up for school and was cold to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
One person hurt in shooting, rollover crash in Golden Gate

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate that injured one person. Deputies say they have four people in custody who are being questioned about the shooting. The sheriff’s office responded to 23rd Ct SW just before noon. They say four people...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Pedestrian killed by motorcycle in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 6:45 p.m., approaching Harbor Boulevard. The woman attempted to cross the highway on foot and walked into the path of the motorcycle.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

