WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County
A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
Lehigh Acres man in critical condition following morning crash on I-75
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash along I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:45 AM near River Road (Mile Marker 191). A Honda Civic, driven by a 34-year-old Lehigh Acres man, was traveling...
Man killed after being hit by car on State Road 82 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man died Monday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing State Road 82 in Lee County. Around 7:47 p.m., a 20-year-old man driving a Nissan Murano was driving east on SR 82 in the right lane, west of Gateway Boulevard, when he crashed into the man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Glades crash that killed motorcyclist, 86, sends van driver to state prison for 15 years
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a 42-year-old man man to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to five charges related to an October 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist near South Bay. Henry Wayne Bailey pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter, vehicular...
fox13news.com
Young Charlotte County deputy killed in I-75 DUI crash will be laid to rest
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - The loved ones of a Florida deputy will be giving their final farewell as he is laid to rest Wednesday. Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed by a driver – two days before Thanksgiving – who was later arrested for DUI.
Woman dead after crashing car into several trees along I-75 in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after crashing her car into several trees along I-75 northbound at mile marker 110 in Collier County. The crash happened around 6:06 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 56-year-old woman from Tampa was driving north on I-75 in the...
WINKNEWS.com
Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
Two-car crash leaves several injured, Jeep with major damage in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several people were brought to the hospital with injuries after a crash overnight involving a Jeep and pickup truck in North Fort Myers. The crash that left the Jeep with major damage happened on US 41 and Gran Via around 2 a.m. A witness...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of intentionally, fatally running over woman in Golden Gate Estates
A 50-year-old man faces a murder charge after detectives say he intentionally ran over a woman with his minivan and killed her on Monday night. Donald Lee Whitaker is in the Collier County jail facing a second-degree murder charge. Arrest reports say Whitaker and the victim knew each other. According...
Woman accused in crash that killed deputy asks judge to grant bond
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services to temporarily close Tuesday
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will be temporarily closed Tuesday, December 6, to install necessary upgrades to its database. Animal Services is about to reach a milestone mark of one million pets in the system database due to the population growth in Lee County. Upgrading...
Mysuncoast.com
One dead after semi, train collide
CLEWISTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a semi trailer was killed when his truck hit a train early Monday in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 2:45 a.m. crash closed U.S. 27 in Clewiston for several hours. Clewiston is about 60 miles east of Fort Myers. Investigators...
Damage from fiery car crash forces months-long closure of Tin City
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples told NBC2 that they believe Tin City will survive the fiery crash that occurred on November 25. This all comes at the heels of Hurricane Ian, which put the fishing centre turned artisan market under feet of water in early October. “Tin...
FMPD leads multi-agency plea for drivers to reduce distracted, impaired driving
Representatives from Fort Myers police, Florida Highway Patrol, Lee Health and the Lee County Sheriff's Office discussed distracted and impaired driving at a public address Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Man guilty of aggravated assault against law enforcement in Fort Myers
A man was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault against law enforcement after barricading himself inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s in 2021. Marlon Aaron Illescas, 42, was found guilty as charged of six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.
Heavy police presence in Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There is currently heavy police presence in a Cape Coral neighborhood at SE 9th Terrace. The street is currently closed where crime scene tape is up, and tons of Cape Coral Police Department patrol cars are on scene. Witnesses told our NBC crew that they...
WINKNEWS.com
Two in Cape Coral arrested after child consumes THC gummies
Two people are behind bars after police say a 6-year-old got into weed gummies at a Cape Coral home and ended up in the ICU. Cape Coral police say Keri Garcia and James Sneider face child neglect charges. The child had trouble waking up for school and was cold to...
WINKNEWS.com
One person hurt in shooting, rollover crash in Golden Gate
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate that injured one person. Deputies say they have four people in custody who are being questioned about the shooting. The sheriff’s office responded to 23rd Ct SW just before noon. They say four people...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed by motorcycle in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 6:45 p.m., approaching Harbor Boulevard. The woman attempted to cross the highway on foot and walked into the path of the motorcycle.
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
