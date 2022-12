RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today announced that they would donate his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg. Pathways began in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and changed its name in 2008 to serve people from low-income backgrounds in Petersburg and the surrounding region. Since 2001, Pathways has provided workforce development training, life skills coaching, and financial education to participants from low-income backgrounds.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO