Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.
Shanquella Robinson’s mother demands charges against daughter’s six friends over mystery death in Mexico
A mother is demanding answers after the mysterious death of her daughter while she was vacationing in Mexico. Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had travelled to Puerto Los Cabos in late October. A day after arriving at the paradisiac destiny, the Winston-Salem State University student was killed, according to Mexican authorities. Shanquella’s mother, Sallamondra Robinson, told The Independent on Thursday that her daughter left the US on October 28 with a group of six people, who she believed were her friends. On October 29, the Robinsons were first informed by those individuals that Shanquella was sick with “alcohol...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old from Wise County. Police are searching for Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their home Wednesday evening. Authorities believe her health and safety are in danger.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
NBC Miami
Family Fights for Life Insurance Payment After Tragic Accident
Surveillance video exclusively obtained by NBC 6 shows the moment a truck hits a man at a Key West parking lot in March. Jose “Carlos” Rodriguez, a father of three, died days later. “He was a beautiful human being. Everyone who knew him loved him,” said his wife,...
