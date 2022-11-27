ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers police sergeant dies in car crash while on duty

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — An on-duty police sergeant died Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was struck by a car heading in the opposite direction north of New York City. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department was heading west in the Westchester County city at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a county bus, according to a news release from the department.
