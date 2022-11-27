Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs
From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
NBC 29 News
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
NBC 29 News
ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change. “We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. Planning Commission recommends denying rezoning request for new development on Old Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday evening, the Albemarle County Planning Commission hosted a meeting that drew in dozens of public comments. One big item on the agenda was looking at the controversial rezoning of an area near Old Ivy Road. Greystar Development is planning to turn it into 525 mixed housing units.
pagevalleynews.com
Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees
LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives. “We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to...
cvilletomorrow.org
One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
NBC 29 News
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7
VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
NBC 29 News
McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale. The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more. This year’s show features art from its members...
NBC 29 News
First holiday market in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
