Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
STRASBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County Public Schools “dumps” hundreds of serviceable desks and chairs

From a deputy community watchdog, what appears to be hundreds of perfectly good chairs and desks are thrown into dumpsters at the Albemarle County Public Schools “Surplus Warehouse.”. From the Albemarle County Public Schools Environmental Management System:. The Albemarle County Public School Division is committed to Environmental Compliance, Pollution...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change. “We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees

LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives. “We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop

In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale. The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more. This year’s show features art from its members...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

First holiday market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

