Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Bills Matchup
There were no surprises on the New England Patriots’ final injury report of Week 13. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both will not play Thursday night after not practicing this week. Harris, who’s started seven of the eight games he’s played this season,...
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
Bill Belichick Has Interesting Take On This Crazy Devin McCourty Stat
FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty will make his 200th start for the New England Patriots this Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, placing him in an exclusive NFL club. The veteran safety will be the 90th player in league history to start 200 career games and just the 24th to do so for a single franchise. He already ranks third all-time on the Patriots’ games played list, trailing only Tom Brady and Matthew Slater.
Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again
It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Profane Tweet
The Lamar Jackson who tweeted after the Ravens’ upset loss Sunday isn’t the Lamar Jackson who John Harbaugh knows and admires. Jackson caught a bit of heat for the way he responded to a Twitter user following Baltimore’s surprising road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a since-deleted tweet, the superstar quarterback used a vulgar and insensitive phrase as he responded to a critic who argued Jackson doesn’t deserve the reported contract he’s looking for.
How Ex-Jets Coach Eric Mangini Ignited Patriots’ Spygate Scandal
The New England Patriots and New York Jets have a long history with each other. The series began in 1960 when the “Boston Patriots” and “New York Titans” took the field to play one another for the very first time, but the rivalry didn’t truly start until 2007 — when the Spygate scandal was born.
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness
The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game
The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (Knee) Out for Season
According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Atlanta Falcons received bad news Wednesday as tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn MCL. Pitts suffered the injury during Atlanta’s 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and recently underwent surgery. Fortunately, the 22-year-old is not expected to suffer any long-term effects, with head coach Arthur Smith saying that “there’s nothing that concerns us going into 2023.”
Steelers RB Najee Harris (Abdomen) Uncertain for Week 13
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is uncertain for Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an abdominal injury. Harris suffered the injury in the first half of Monday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return, finishing with ten carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
By The Numbers: Tom Brady’s Patriots Career Featured Bills Dominance
Tom Brady’s thorough dominance of the Bills during his time with the Patriots is difficult to put into words. So, stats will have to do. Running roughshod over the AFC East was a hallmark of Brady’s 20 years in New England. And no divisional opponent felt the combined wrath of Brady and Bill Belichick more so than Buffalo, which surely shed no tears when the greatest quarterback in NFL history departed Foxboro to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage
The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.
NFL Odds: Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 13
The NFL season is into Week 13, and it’s getting harder and harder to ignore just how careful bettors need to be when laying the points. If you blindly faded favorites all season long, you’d be doing quite well through 12 weeks. Betting favorites are just 76-98-6 this season, a cover rate of just below 44%. Road favorites have been even more of a red flag, failing to cover in 43 of 72 chances this season.
Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) Out Indefinitely
According to ESPN.com, Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely due to a lacerated kidney. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the league in interceptions (six), suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The 24-year-old went down in obvious pain before being carted back to the locker room.
Matthew Judon Provides Refreshing Explanation To Strong Season
Matthew Judon’s experienced great success in his tenure with the New England Patriots, but he’s not giving credit to the usual reason many have given. “I think a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got that chip (on your shoulder).’ But no, it’s nothing like that,” Judon said, per Amazon Prime’s broadcast. “I just love playing football. It’s nothing else. No chip on my shoulder. Nobody did nothing to me, nobody insulted my family. It’s just — a lot of people missed. It wasn’t like I came in and I was that guy right away. It took everything I have to get here. I’m enjoying the success, but I don’t want this to be the peak.
