Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State

West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU's Crenshaw enters transfer portal

YSU's Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In 2022 he started four games before being replaced in the second half of the North Dakota State game. Crenshaw threw for 1,338 yards & 11 touchdowns. He also...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff

The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
CANFIELD, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Youngstown, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The United High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on November 30, 2022, 13:50:00.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 30th

Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

