Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley communities show team spirit ahead of state championship games
This is the first time in almost three decades that three teams in the Mahoning Valley are going to play for a state championship in the same year. In 1994, West Branch, Wellsville and McDonald played for a state title with only West Branch winning. Fast forward 28 years, its...
Program firsts and six miles bringing two local teams together
Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them
WFMJ.com
West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State
West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
Lakeview searching for new head football coach
Sam Bellino has stepped down after two seasons with the Bulldogs
WFMJ.com
JCC of Youngstown providing free home-delivered meals for some Trumbull County seniors
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown along with Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) will be providing free home-delivered meals through the Trumbull County Senior levy for qualifying individuals 60 and over in Trumbull County. Participants will be provided five frozen meals per week delivered to their door free of...
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game
Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton
WFMJ.com
YSU's Crenshaw enters transfer portal
YSU's Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In 2022 he started four games before being replaced in the second half of the North Dakota State game. Crenshaw threw for 1,338 yards & 11 touchdowns. He also...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
YSU quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal
Demeatric Crenshaw was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year last season
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
Part of US-422 is closed due to an accident in Youngstown Thursday morning.
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
No injuries after SUV drives through fence in Youngstown
No one was injured Thursday after an SUV drove through a fence on Marshal Street at about 1:45 p.m.
WFMJ.com
South Range community invited to Raiders championship sendoff
The whole community is being invited to rally support behind the South Range Raiders as the football team prepares to put its undefeated regular season on the line in a Division Five state championship. A community celebration is planned for Thursday, December 1 at the South Range High School Gymnasium....
WFMJ.com
Local high schools preparing to send off football teams for State Championship games
Three high schools in the Mahoning Valley have made it to state Championship games, and the community is celebrating by sending these teams off before the big day. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated. A rally for the...
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
Youngstown, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The United High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on November 30, 2022, 13:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Superintendent discusses future of Poland school buildings
Everyone who pays property taxes in Poland is being given an opportunity to voice their opinions of what should be done with the schools.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 30th
Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
WFMJ.com
Town hall meeting being held Wednesday on Youngstown ambulance service future
A third and final forum regarding the current EMS situation in Youngstown is scheduled Wednesday night. According to the release, the Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders will meet November 30, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1420 Oakhill Avenue at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will feature Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and...
Comments / 0