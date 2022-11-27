ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
STRUTHERS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night

The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Santa spending a weekend in East Palestine

Santa is coming to East Palestine on a fire truck. The East Palestine Firefighter's Association is inviting kids to greet Santa and get a picture with the jolly old elf on three days in December. Santa will be coming down the streets of East Palestine on the following dates:. Friday,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Electrical fire erupts outside Fireplace restaurant

Firefighters from several area departments were dispatched to the Fireplace restaurant in Poland Wednesday morning. A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported near the kitchen of the business. When firefighters arrived they determined that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Bungalow home, truck, household, and misc.

Truck – Auto – Ventrac – Household – Etc. Selling for the family. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1510 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460 Directions: Take Ellsworth Ave. north of State St. or south of Rt. 45 bypass. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy