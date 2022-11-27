Read full article on original website
Downtown restaurant kicks off holiday season with transformation
The Federal in downtown Youngstown has undergone a transformation for the holiday.
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night
The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
Santa spending a weekend in East Palestine
Santa is coming to East Palestine on a fire truck. The East Palestine Firefighter's Association is inviting kids to greet Santa and get a picture with the jolly old elf on three days in December. Santa will be coming down the streets of East Palestine on the following dates:. Friday,...
Electrical fire erupts outside Fireplace restaurant
Firefighters from several area departments were dispatched to the Fireplace restaurant in Poland Wednesday morning. A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported near the kitchen of the business. When firefighters arrived they determined that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue...
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
Part of US-422 is closed due to an accident in Youngstown Thursday morning.
Work continues on local church after fire
Parishioners of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard have learned what it means to be patient.
JCC of Youngstown providing free home-delivered meals for some Trumbull County seniors
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown along with Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) will be providing free home-delivered meals through the Trumbull County Senior levy for qualifying individuals 60 and over in Trumbull County. Participants will be provided five frozen meals per week delivered to their door free of...
Forbes lists local winery owners on ’30 under 30′ list
L'uva Bella Winery owners Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann were recognized in the Food and Drink category of Forbes' 30 under 30 list.
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
No injuries after SUV drives through fence in Youngstown
No one was injured Thursday after an SUV drove through a fence on Marshal Street at about 1:45 p.m.
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Bungalow home, truck, household, and misc.
Truck – Auto – Ventrac – Household – Etc. Selling for the family. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1510 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460 Directions: Take Ellsworth Ave. north of State St. or south of Rt. 45 bypass. Watch for KIKO signs.
Man accused of assaulting fast-food manager arrested in Youngstown
A man wanted for assaulting the manager of a fast food restaurant because he claimed he waited too long for his food was arrested Wednesday on two warrants.
Memorial coat drive and chili cook-off to benefit local children
Phipps Family Memorial is organizing various fundraisers, including a winter coat drive and chili cook-off, to help families in need.
