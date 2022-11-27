Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
easttexasradio.com
Good Samaritan Charged With Murder
Dallas Police charged Kevin Jackson, 47, of Dallas, with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two Dollar-Store employees. Jackson remained on the scene after the shooting. He legally carried the firearm and shoot and killed Phillip Betts in a Family Dollar on S. Lancaster Rd. in Oak Cliff Tuesday night. The murder charge raises questions about when it is appropriate to step in and use deadly force.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault.
Little Elm man's body found near crashed SUV in Denton County
After laying dead for five days in some heavy brush, a Little Elm man’s body has been found by a private citizen who spotted a crashed SUV in some heavy brush on private property northwest of Little Elm.
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
irvingweekly.com
Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case
On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
Police: Missing Richardson boy found safe
Police say 9-year-old Alex Mata left his home on South Coit Road sometime between 10 and 11 last night after having an argument with his family. He was located Wednesday morning.
WFAA
Arlington PD identifies person of interest in murder of 44-year-old woman found in parking lot
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says a person of interest is wanted in connection to the murder of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in a parking lot in late October. During a press conference Wednesday morning, APD announced 43-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda is...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco
After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 9/20 – Animal Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr. – A subject was out for a run and a loose dog jumped on him causing minor scratches. Runner was concerned for children in the area. The owner was contacted and it appeared the lawn person left the gate open.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
Crash blamed on racing kills two, injures two others in River Oak
In River Oak a few miles outside Fort Worth a crash overnight has left two women dead and two men struggling to survive and now there’s word racing may have been involved.
Two north Texas cities get new police chiefs
The City of McKinney is going with long-time employee Joe Ellenburg. He has been the Interim Police Chief in McKinney since October, when Chief Greg Conley was named McKinney’s Director of Public Safety.
