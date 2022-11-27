ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northlake, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson

Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Good Samaritan Charged With Murder

Dallas Police charged Kevin Jackson, 47, of Dallas, with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two Dollar-Store employees. Jackson remained on the scene after the shooting. He legally carried the firearm and shoot and killed Phillip Betts in a Family Dollar on S. Lancaster Rd. in Oak Cliff Tuesday night. The murder charge raises questions about when it is appropriate to step in and use deadly force.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking

A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Two Young Men Arrested in Grand Prairie Teen Murder Case

On Monday, November 28th, at around 4:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive where officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr, 17 years of age, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street

On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd

On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco

After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 9/20 – Animal Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr. – A subject was out for a run and a loose dog jumped on him causing minor scratches. Runner was concerned for children in the area. The owner was contacted and it appeared the lawn person left the gate open.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
ROWLETT, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy