FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capitolwolf.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
capitolwolf.com
Traffic enforcement numbers released
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
capitolwolf.com
2022 Zoo Lights!!!
Take a stroll through the Henson Robinson Zoo and enjoy thousands of lights and displays! See the Zoo animals as they enjoy the lights too; red wolves, arctic foxes, eagles, barnyard, cougars, birds of prey, and many others that are all out on the grounds or viewable still this time of year!
capitolwolf.com
Man shot by officers dies
A man shot by officers outside the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield has died. Illinois State Police are investigating the Thanksgiving Day shooting. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun Thursday. Officers arrived at the Credit Union around 10 a.m. where they located the suspect,...
