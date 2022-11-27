ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight

Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene

Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator

Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
TAMPA, FL
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Tommy Fury is a Novice, Way Easier Fight Than Anderson Silva

Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to finalizing a fight with light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs). In December of 2021, they were scheduled to collide on Showtime Pay-Per-View. Fury would withdraw from the...
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
ALABAMA STATE
Boxing Scene

Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'

Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act

Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene

Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
VERONA, NY
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley Doesn't Like Caleb Plant's Chances Against Benavidez

Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have fulminated in the public eye for the better part of the past five years. With both fighters making their way up the super middleweight ranks and earning their own transient world title reigns, a matchup between them has finally come to fruition. Although the date and venue are still under wraps, both have revealed that their showdown will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boxing Scene

Denys Berinchyk Eager To Topple Yvan Mendy on Fury-Chisora Card

A few days go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene

Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now

Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: “On December 10th, You’ll See How David Avanesyan Beat Terence Crawford”

A world title opportunity was the furthest thing from David Avanesyan’s mind. Sure, the 34-year-old successfully rebuilt his career following a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Egidijus Kavaliauskas but with Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. seemingly on a collision course, the rest of the division was forced to play the waiting game.
NEBRASKA STATE

