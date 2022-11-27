Read full article on original website
Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter named finalist for freshman of the year award
Penn State has had a number of impactful freshmen this season, but one is standing out above the rest on a national level. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter led the Nittany Lions with 10.5...
Penn State football's Nick Singleton named Big Ten's 2022 freshman of the year
The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award. Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and...
Let’s go bowling | Top 3 possibilities for Penn State football’s bowl game
Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection. With the No....
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
10 offensive Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten teams
All-Big Ten teams have wrapped up, and 10 Penn State players have been selected as all-conference offensive talent. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who announced his decision to return for another year of school on Monday, kicked things off by being selected to second team by the coaches. Fashanu was also...
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State
In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Penn State wrestling set to meet No.18 Lehigh and Rider in early test
Following dominant performances in both the NWCA All-Star Classic and Black Knight Open, Penn State takes to the road in back-to-back bouts with Rider and Lehigh at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, respectively. Rider will enter the weekend 2-0, while Lehigh sits with a 3-2 record....
In-state guard Moriah Murray verbally commits to Penn State women’s basketball
Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season. Murray’s...
Former Penn State students share their wedding day experience in Eisenhower Chapel
When State College natives Kevin and Kimberly Murphy began dating during their high school years at State College Area High School, they never thought they would tie the knot on Penn State’s campus. For the Murphys, “it really wasn’t much of a decision” because they were “pretty steeply entrenched...
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors
Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Penn State women's hockey junior Josie Bothun collects 1st CHA Goaltender of the Month of 2022-23 season
Penn State's goalie was once again honored for her star play. Josie Bothun earned CHA Goaltender of the Month title for the month of November. Bothun had 181 saves in eight games, giving her a .923 save percentage. Coming off her 16th career shutout in a 3-0 win over Boston,...
Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.
Penn State men’s basketball faces an evenly matched Clemson for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Penn State is off to its hottest start since 2019 with a 6-1 record early in the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions look to continue that hot streak with another trip down south to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year was...
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson
In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Penn State women’s basketball looks to remain unbeaten with upcoming games against Virginia, Minnesota
Penn State may be playing its best basketball since the turn of the century. The Lady Lions are off to their best start in 26 years, holding a perfect 7-0 record in coach Carolyn Kieger’s fourth season at the helm. With hopes of continuing its historic streak, the blue...
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way. The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for...
