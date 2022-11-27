Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 140-110 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. NEW LOOK – On a night the Pistons got two starters back and remained without two others, Dwane Casey – practiced at lineup creativity now after a wave of injuries over the past month – unveiled a first-time starting lineup. It was big up front with Isaiah Stewart, back after missing seven games with a sprained right big toe, starting next to Marvin Bagley III and Bojan Bogdanovic, who escaped serious injury to his right knee and ankle to miss just one game. It was big in the backcourt, too, with Killian Hayes joined by Isaiah Livers. Going to the two-big lineup is something Casey has had designs on doing – the Nov. 14 game with Toronto, the one in which Stewart suffered the injury, was his first chance to do so because of Bagley’s preseason knee injury – and he went right back to it. Small sample sizes aren’t going to dissuade him, but the Knicks looked to exploit it from the opening tip and rolled to 40 first-quarter points with an emphasis on 3-point shooting. A team that ranked 30th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy (.316) and 11th in attempts (34.6 per game) hit 8 of 16 in the opening quarter alone. Julius Randle, going against Stewart at power forward, hit 5 of 8 in the first quarter and made four in the first five minutes. The Knicks didn’t attempt any triples in the first six minutes of the second quarter, but hit another pair – one from Randle, one from Jalen Brunson – when Stewart re-entered the game, both with Stewart in coverage. It wasn’t like Stewart was out of place – indeed, he was contesting the shots – but it’s indicative of the way teams are likely to attack that lineup. The Knicks hit 16 of 35 for the game. If you’re looking for a silver lining to the Bagley-Stewart lineup, it’s this: They combined to hit 8 of 15 from the 3-point line with Stewart hitting 5 of 9, including 4 of 5 in the third quarter. Every Pistons starter finished at minus-20 or worse.

