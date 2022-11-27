Read full article on original website
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Heat 121
A heavy dose of The Jays and a sprinkle of Al Horford knocked the Miami Heat out Wednesday night. Boston, which led for the final 31:18 of the game, took control over the final five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run. Thirteen of those points were scored by Jayson Tatum (eight) and Jaylen Brown (five), while Horford added in three.
Game Preview: Pacers at Jazz
If December’s results resemble November, the Indiana Pacers have a lot to look forward to before the turn of the new year. The Pacers (12-9) enter Friday’s game at the Utah Jazz (13-11) having gone 7-3 over its last 10 games and 9-4 last month – the third-best winning percentage of any NBA team in November.
Knicks early 3-point barrage sets a tone in Pistons loss
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 140-110 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. NEW LOOK – On a night the Pistons got two starters back and remained without two others, Dwane Casey – practiced at lineup creativity now after a wave of injuries over the past month – unveiled a first-time starting lineup. It was big up front with Isaiah Stewart, back after missing seven games with a sprained right big toe, starting next to Marvin Bagley III and Bojan Bogdanovic, who escaped serious injury to his right knee and ankle to miss just one game. It was big in the backcourt, too, with Killian Hayes joined by Isaiah Livers. Going to the two-big lineup is something Casey has had designs on doing – the Nov. 14 game with Toronto, the one in which Stewart suffered the injury, was his first chance to do so because of Bagley’s preseason knee injury – and he went right back to it. Small sample sizes aren’t going to dissuade him, but the Knicks looked to exploit it from the opening tip and rolled to 40 first-quarter points with an emphasis on 3-point shooting. A team that ranked 30th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy (.316) and 11th in attempts (34.6 per game) hit 8 of 16 in the opening quarter alone. Julius Randle, going against Stewart at power forward, hit 5 of 8 in the first quarter and made four in the first five minutes. The Knicks didn’t attempt any triples in the first six minutes of the second quarter, but hit another pair – one from Randle, one from Jalen Brunson – when Stewart re-entered the game, both with Stewart in coverage. It wasn’t like Stewart was out of place – indeed, he was contesting the shots – but it’s indicative of the way teams are likely to attack that lineup. The Knicks hit 16 of 35 for the game. If you’re looking for a silver lining to the Bagley-Stewart lineup, it’s this: They combined to hit 8 of 15 from the 3-point line with Stewart hitting 5 of 9, including 4 of 5 in the third quarter. Every Pistons starter finished at minus-20 or worse.
Midweek Hoops In LA As The Trail Blazers Take On The Lakers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-10) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7-12) Nov. 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — 7:30 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet for the second time this season on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a...
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Kings 137
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center. An excellent stretch of performances in November ended on a flat note for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings. The Pacers (12-9) fell behind by double digits in the early minutes, trailed by 25 in the...
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
"We Were Trying To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over The Clippers
Utah is back to its winning ways. Entering Wednesday night amidst a five-game losing streak, the Jazz played their most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112. "I want to give a lot of credit to the team for sticking with it,"...
Franz Wagner’s Top 8 Performances Through His First 100 NBA Games
Although the Magic came up short in overtime, Franz Wagner was sensational on this night with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point distance. Mo Bamba, who helped send the game to OT with a tying shot in the final seconds of regulation, also had one of his better performances with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds.
Lakers Lose Heartbreaker at the Buzzer to Pacers
With 9:59 left in Monday night's game between the Lakers and the Pacers, a Wenyen Gabriel dunk off a Russell Westbrook assist put the Lakers up by 17 points and they looked well on their way to their 3rd consecutive win and their sixth victory in seven games. In truly...
Pistons Mailbag - Thursday, Dec. 1
A little bit of everything – Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Dwane Casey’s future, NBA scheduling – is on the menu in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @wataman66: When are we going to realize Killian Hayes is not the answer at point...
76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Preview: Joel Embiid, Philly Should Feast
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Philadelphia 76ers are four-point road underdogs in a showdown with the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Can Joel Embiid lead the upset or will the Cavaliers defend home court?. Let’s break it down. >> Download The Action Network App to get...
Postgame Report: Edwards, Timberwolves halt Grizzlies' two-game winning streak
Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, as the Minnesota Timberwolves stopped the Memphis Grizzlies’ winning streak at two on Wednesday at the Target Center. Memphis split its two-game road trip after a 127-123 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Jaylen Nowell...
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
"It Was A Team Win" | Clarkson And Sexton Spark Utah In Win Over The Clippers
Following their loss on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy preached about his team’s need to play for 48 minutes. Utah played its most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112 on Wednesday night. "A lot of guys participated tonight,”...
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 11-30-22
The Lakers (7-12) face Portland (11-10) on Wednesday evening for the second time this season at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. KIND SCHEDULE GODS. In a schedule oddity...
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green fined
NEW YORK – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 116-113 loss...
