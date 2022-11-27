ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Announce Inactives for Week 12

By Ron Luce
 4 days ago

The Chicago Bears' list of inactives for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets is quite long.

Reports surfaced on Saturday night indicating that Justin Fields will not play against the Jets on Sunday. Those reports were further confirmed on Sunday morning. Even with Nathan Peterman now leading the charge for the Chicago Bears, their list of inactives is quite long ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets .

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Bears' pair of rookie defenders will miss today's game . Sunday's inactives report confirms Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker's absence from the starting lineup. In addition to star QB Justin Fields, the Bears will be without wide receiver N'Keal Harry, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, and offensive linemen Ja'Tyre Carter and Alex Leatherwood.

Although the Bears are missing some critical depth on Sunday, losing starters in the form of Fields, Gordon, and Brisker might be a bigger blow. Although the Jets' offense is sputtering, losing an arguable Pro Bowler and a top corner is not ideal.

