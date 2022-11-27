Read full article on original website
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Severe storm threat for parts of the South Tuesday
The West is getting hit with rain and snow, which will shift east and lead to a severe storm threat for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Storm system to bring snow to every Western state, tornado threat to South
A potent storm system moving in from Canada will deliver snow to all 11 Western states in the next 48 hours, as well as trigger a tornado threat in the South, as the cold Arctic air meets the autumn warmth.
iheart.com
Thousands Of Flights Delayed As People Return Home After Thanksgiving
According to FlightAware, nearly 4,000 flights have been delayed on Sunday (November 27) as millions of Americans returned home following the long Thanksgiving weekend. An additional 103 flights within, into, or out of the United States were also canceled. Saturday was also a rough day for travelers, with 4,401 flights...
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed
There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams
When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
Yellowstone National Park Volcano Hit by an Insane Amount of Earthquakes in 2022
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
